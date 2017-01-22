Alle-Kiski Valley week ahead: Jan. 23-28

MONDAY

Apollo-Ridge girls basketball (8-7, 2-5) looks to get back on track at Shady Side Academy (3-12, 1-6) after losing three in a row and five of its last six. The Vikings, whose Section 3-AAA game with the Indians will begin at 7:30 p.m., found success with a defense-heavy approach early in the season. Their 39-34 win over Shady Side Academy on Dec. 22 served as validation of their strategy.

• Indiana hockey at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m. at Center Ice.

TUESDAY

Kiski Area boys basketball (9-5, 4-1) has a chance to even the score and spice up the Section 3-5A title race when it hosts Gateway (6-8, 5-0) at 7:30 p.m. The Cavaliers lost 43-35 in their first meeting with the Gators on Jan. 3.

• Another game with section title implications will take place at East Allegheny, where Burrell boys basketball (5-11, 4-1) will try to avenge a 64-55 loss in its Section 3-AAA opener. The Bucs and East Allegheny (9-4, 4-1) are tied with Shady Side Academy for first in the section.

WEDNESDAY

Burrell wrestling intends to claim its 14th consecutive section title but faces a stiffer challenge than usual in South Fayette, which hosts the Section 3-AA team tournament that begins at 6 p.m. at the Lions' gym. The Bucs meet Keystone Oaks in the semifinals of the tournament, and Valley meets South Fayette.

Kiski Area enters the Section 1-AAA team tournament as a heavy favorite to repeat as champion. The Cavaliers, who host the tournament, will begin with a 6 p.m. match against Greensburg Salem.

• In girls basketball, look for the nonsection game between Leechburg and Burrell to unfold differently than the last time the two teams met. While they crossed paths as section foes in January 2014, Burrell won 57-5. It went on to reach the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA semifinals that season, and Leechburg finished the season 1-17. The Bucs (4-11) are back in a rebuilding phase this winter, and the Blue Devils (8-6) are piling up breakthroughs as a program.

THURSDAY

Freeport girls basketball (10-5, 6-1) put up a good fight the last time it met Section 1-AAAA leader Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (13-2, 7-0) but lost 64-42. The Yellowjackets will see if they're capable of closing the gap when they host the Trojanettes at 7:30 p.m.

• Much remains unsettled in Section 3-A boys basketball, but St. Joseph (9-4, 3-2) hopes to better its spot in the standings when it hosts Propel Andrew Street (5-10, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans' 58-57 loss to the Propel charter school Jan. 6 is part of the reason they're in a three-way tie for second in the section.

FRIDAY

A loud and rowdy collection of fans at home might help Freeport boys basketball (10-5, 6-1) as it tries to top Indiana (11-5, 7-0) and contend for a share of the Section 1-AAAA title. The Yellowjackets struggled mightily in their first matchup with the Indians, losing 73-35 on Jan. 3.

SATURDAY

A 6 p.m. home game for Cheswick Christian (12-3) against Evangel Heights gives Chargers big man Ben Pollock (6-foot-10) a chance to catch up with former teammates. Pollock attended Evangel Heights for two years before he became Cheswick Christian's standout this season.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Court report, part one: Springdale's Sammy Carey fueled a five-game win streak. His 20-point performance Tuesday helped the Dynamos top Riverview, 48-34, on Tuesday.

• Court report, part two: Brittany Robillio and Mikayla Lovelace scored 16 points each to help Leechburg give Class AA No. 5 Brentwood a scare Monday. The Blue Devils lost 38-31. They're waiting for a win over the three teams ahead of them in Section 2.

• Mat matters: Senior Dillan Jeffrey secured four wins for Burrell during the Ultimate Duals at Brookville on Saturday. Nicknamed “Iceman,” Jeffrey continues to come up clutch for the Bucs.

• Icy hot: Burrell's Gage Charlton finished with his second multi-goal effort in three games as he scored twice in the Bucs' 11-3 win over Trinity on Friday.