A-K Valley high school roundup: St. Joseph girls clinch postseason berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Joseph came within a point of the WPIAL playoffs last season. The Spartans' return had slightly less drama.

Chloe Kurpakus led three players in double figures as St. Joseph rolled to a 50-14 victory over Clairton (7-9, 1-4) in a Section 3-A game.

Lizzy Celko scored 12 points, and Alex Jones added 10 for the Spartans (10-6, 4-1), who raced to a 40-2 halftime lead. They made the postseason for the seventh time in eight years.

Freeport 51, Highlands 43 — Freeport outscored the Golden Rams, 19-14, in the final quarter as the Yellowjackets extended their win streak to six games and completed a season sweep of Section 1-4A rival Highlands.

Jenna Manke finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Sidney Shemanski added 12 for Freeport (11-5, 7-1). Nicole Boda led Highlands (5-13, 2-6) with 15 points, and Nia Thomas added 12.

Highlands senior guard Ashlyn Jonczak finished the game with nine points to become the Rams' all-time scoring leader with 1,116 points. She surpassed Chelsey Grabigel, who graduated in 2005.

Leechburg 71, Ellis School 33 — Mikayla Lovelace scored 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pace Leechburg (9-6, 6-3) to a Section 2-AA victory over Ellis School (3-13, 2-7). Daesha Knight scored 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 58, Burrell 30 — Eliza Oswalt scored a team-high 12 points as Burrell (4-12, 4-4) fell to Class 4A No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in a Section 1-4A matchup.

Plum 38, Kiski Area 26 — The Cavaliers trailed by three at halftime, but Plum used a 16-8 advantage in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 4-5A win. Harley Holloway had eight points for Kiski Area (4-11, 0-8). Maria Lawhorne scored 14 points for Plum (7-10, 3-5).

Vincentian Academy 79, Riverview 40 — Riverview fell behind early and couldn't recover as the Raiders fell to Class AA No. 3 Vincentian in a Section 2 matchup. Ariel Rafferty led Riverview (6-10, 3-6) with 10 points. Caroline Elliott scored a game-high 23 to lead Vincentian Academy (12-3, 9-0).

Northgate 43, Springdale 24 — The Dynamos posted their largest scoring output of the season, but it wasn't enough in a loss to Section 2-AA foe Northgate. Becca Selzer led Springdale (0-11, 0-9) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Freeport 78, Summit Academy 69 — Evan Schaffhauser had 24 points, and Ben Beale scored 22 to help Freeport (11-5) extend its winning streak to seven games in a nonsection contest. Schaffhauser went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Kevin Lynch added 13 points for the Yellowjackets.

Hockey

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1 — Kiski Area's Nicholas Wallace scored a power-play goal with five minutes left to cut the lead to one, but Pat O'Neal completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal two minutes later to seal a Class A Eastern Conference win for Indiana (12-2). Ryan Hastings and Nicholas Hurley assisted on Hurley's goal. Alex Ferraro made 23 saves in goal for Kiski Area (10-5).