Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes locks down Yough

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Deer Lakes got defensive Tuesday to keep pace in the Section 1-4A boys basketball standings.

The Lancers held Yough (1-16, 0-8) to single-digit point totals in each quarter in a 57-25 victory.

The win puts Deer Lakes (7-8, 3-5) within a half-game of Mt. Pleasant for the fourth and final playoff berth in the section.

Josh Solomon had a game-high 17 points for the Lancers. Jake Kelly added 14 points, and Jake Spirnock scored 11.

Franklin Regional 53, Highlands 48 — Mitch DeZort led all scorers with 22 points, but Highlands (7-9, 2-4) lost its fourth straight game and third consecutive Section 3-5A contest.

RJ Reiger added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Golden Rams.

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Leechburg 54 — Christian Hack scored a game-best 29 points and made five 3-pointers as the Blue Devils (6-8, 3-5) fell to the No. 1 Centurions (15-0, 8-0) in Section 1-AA play. JB Burtick added 10 points for Leechburg, which fell behind 19-7 in the first quarter.

East Allegheny 42, Burrell 38 — Max Garda had nine points, but Burrell (5-12, 4-2) dropped a tight Section 3-3A game.

Imani Christian 80, St. Joseph 68 — St. Joseph (9-5, 3-3) trailed by four points after three quarters, but Imani Christian (8-6, 5-1) outscored the Spartans, 22-14, in the fourth to pull away for a Section 3-A victory.

Grant Bendis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, and Daniel Fábregas scored 19 points.

Summit Academy 61, Springdale 52 — Sammy Carey scored a game-high 18 points, and Dylan Zezza chipped in 12 points for Springdale (8-6, 3-5) in a Section 1-AA loss.

Indiana 73, Valley 56 — Deonte Ross led the way for Valley (7-8, 4-4) with 13 points, and Dru Stokes chipped in 10 points in a Section 1-4A loss.

Steel Valley 71, Apollo Ridge 55 — Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings (2-14, 1-5) in the Section 3-3A loss. Duane Brown led Apollo-Ridge with 19 points, Kyle Fitzroy added 12, and Danny Orkwis and Brad Milko recorded 10 each.

Chase Polak led Steel Valley (8-9, 3-3) with 23 points.

Serra Catholic 75, Riverview 52 — Nico Sero scored a game-best 25 points for Riverview (3-12, 0-8) in the Section 1-AA setback. Shamus O'Brien added 11 points for Riverview.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Westmoreland Christian 23 — Kathleen Swartzwelder had a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals to lead Cheswick Christian Academy (8-3, 6-1) to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win.

Daisy Hamilton scored 13 points for the Chargers, and Bethany Kosor had 10 points.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.