A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes locks down Yough

Deer Lakes got defensive Tuesday to keep pace in the Section 1-4A boys basketball standings.

The Lancers held Yough (1-16, 0-8) to single-digit point totals in each quarter in a 57-25 victory.

The win puts Deer Lakes (7-8, 3-5) within a half-game of Mt. Pleasant for the fourth and final playoff berth in the section.

Josh Solomon had a game-high 17 points for the Lancers. Jake Kelly added 14 points, and Jake Spirnock scored 11.

Franklin Regional 53, Highlands 48 — Mitch DeZort led all scorers with 22 points, but Highlands (7-9, 2-4) lost its fourth straight game and third consecutive Section 3-5A contest.

RJ Reiger added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Golden Rams.

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Leechburg 54 — Christian Hack scored a game-best 29 points and made five 3-pointers as the Blue Devils (6-8, 3-5) fell to the No. 1 Centurions (15-0, 8-0) in Section 1-AA play. JB Burtick added 10 points for Leechburg, which fell behind 19-7 in the first quarter.

East Allegheny 42, Burrell 38 — Max Garda had nine points, but Burrell (5-12, 4-2) dropped a tight Section 3-3A game.

Imani Christian 80, St. Joseph 68 — St. Joseph (9-5, 3-3) trailed by four points after three quarters, but Imani Christian (8-6, 5-1) outscored the Spartans, 22-14, in the fourth to pull away for a Section 3-A victory.

Grant Bendis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, and Daniel Fábregas scored 19 points.

Summit Academy 61, Springdale 52 — Sammy Carey scored a game-high 18 points, and Dylan Zezza chipped in 12 points for Springdale (8-6, 3-5) in a Section 1-AA loss.

Indiana 73, Valley 56 — Deonte Ross led the way for Valley (7-8, 4-4) with 13 points, and Dru Stokes chipped in 10 points in a Section 1-4A loss.

Steel Valley 71, Apollo Ridge 55 — Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings (2-14, 1-5) in the Section 3-3A loss. Duane Brown led Apollo-Ridge with 19 points, Kyle Fitzroy added 12, and Danny Orkwis and Brad Milko recorded 10 each.

Chase Polak led Steel Valley (8-9, 3-3) with 23 points.

Serra Catholic 75, Riverview 52 — Nico Sero scored a game-best 25 points for Riverview (3-12, 0-8) in the Section 1-AA setback. Shamus O'Brien added 11 points for Riverview.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Westmoreland Christian 23 — Kathleen Swartzwelder had a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals to lead Cheswick Christian Academy (8-3, 6-1) to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win.

Daisy Hamilton scored 13 points for the Chargers, and Bethany Kosor had 10 points.