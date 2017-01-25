A-K Valley high school roundup: Burrell girls topple Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell has an important section girls basketball game looming Thursday, but the Bucs didn't look too far ahead.

Eliza Oswalt hit four 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 34 points, giving Burrell a 66-40 victory over Leechburg in a nonsection contest Wednesday night.

Kaylen Sharrow and Brooke Smith both chipped in 12 points for the Bucs (5-12), who jumped out to a 29-19 halftime lead and outscored Leechburg, 20-7, in the fourth quarter. Burrell hosts Knoch on Thursday in a game that could determine a Section 1-4A playoff berth.

Mikayla Lovelace led Leechburg (9-7) with 26 points.

Riverview 59, Ellis School 43 — The Raiders outscored the Tigers, 38-24, in the second half to pull away for a Section 2-AA victory. Sydney McDonough led Riverview (7-10, 4-6) with a game-high 18 points, and Mackenzie Lauff added 14. Gabriella Boyiadzis led Ellis (3-14, 2-8) with 17.

East Allegheny 55, Deer Lakes 42 — Amani Johnson scored 33 points to lead all scorers as Class AAA No. 3 East Allegheny (16-0) remained unbeaten with a nonsection win over Deer Lakes. Anna Solomon led Deer Lakes (5-11) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 83, Quigley Catholic 67 — Trailing by a point at halftime, St. Joseph rallied back to outscore Quigley Catholic (4-13), 44-27, in the second half and down the Spartans in a nonsection matchup. Daniel Fábregas drained three 3-pointers on his way to scoring a team-high 25 points for St. Joseph (10-5).

Jack Farrell finished with 20 and Vincenzo Shiano diCola added 17 for St. Joseph, which withstood Quigley junior Zack Cardwell's game-high 37-point effort that included eight 3-pointers.

Armstrong 60, Freeport 48 — The Yellowjackets fell behind early and the Armstrong defense made it difficult for them to recover as Freeport fell to the River Hawks in a nonsection matchup. Ben Beale led Freeport (11-6) with a team-high 14 points, and Evan Schaffhauser added 11.

Joe McCanna led Armstrong (9-7) with a game-high 28 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Nate Baillie turned in a double-double performance with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Pitch count rule approved

Following a mandate from the National Federation of State High School Associations, the PIAA Board of Directors voted to establish a pitch limit for high school pitchers around the state. Each state was allowed to set its own one-day limit and the PIAA chose 100 pitches.

In previous seasons, high school pitchers were limited by innings rather than pitches.

The new PIAA guidelines also established how much rest pitchers will need between outings. Three calendars days are needed for 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75 and one day for 26-50.