A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell's Brittany Dunn and Freeport's Evan Schaffhauser

Brittany Dunn

School: Burrell

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: From spot starts as an underclassman, Dunn has earned her spot in the starting five this season. She returned to the court in early January following a concussion and scored 10 points in Burrell's 63-25 Section 1-4A win over rival Deer Lakes. She added another solid performance last week scoring 10 points in the Lady Bucs' 49-42 win over section rival Highlands to keep Burrell (4-12, 4-4) in the playoff hunt. Dunn is also a standout shortstop and relief pitcher on the Burrell softball team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since third grade.

Burrell has struggled at times this season but holds down the final playoff spot in the section. Where does this team need to improve?

I feel that we all need to improve on working together. As long as everyone does what they're supposed to do, we'll be just fine.

Burrell started the season 1-9. What was going wrong?

Honestly, just the defense and not working together.

How has this team improved?

Our defense has gotten better and we're a lot better and running plays.

Which loss hurt the most?

Definitely Knoch, because we beat Deer Lakes and Deer Lakes beat them.

What's the team's mindset as the regular season draws to a close?

At this point, we're just trying to step up in our section and have fun.

How many shots do you take on a daily basis?

In practice, probably close to 100.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Eliza Oswalt.

Where's your favorite part on the court to shoot from?

From either of the elbows.

What's the best part of your game?

I'm most confident in my mid-range jumper.

What part of your game needs the most work?

Definitely my defense.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Not really.

What three words best describe you?

Funny. Kind. Generous.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Drake, Kenny Chesney and Billy Joel.

What is your favorite basketball team, college or pro?

I like Duke.

Who is your favorite basketball player?

LeBron James.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Geometry.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Asian chicken salad.

What is something interesting about you that is non-sports related?

I play the piano.

What's your favorite song to play?

“She's Got a Way” by Billy Joel.

Evan Schaffhauser

School: Freeport

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: A 6-foot-2 center, Schaffhauser ranks second on the team in points per game (13.4) and first in rebounds per game (5.7). He's coming off a 24-point effort in Freeport's 78-69 nonsection win over Summit Academy. He has three double-doubles this season, with two coming against Section 1-4A rival Valley. He also is a starting wide receiver for the football team and a three-year starter on the school's lacrosse team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since around kindergarten. I used to play in the YMCA league (in Natrona Heights).

After starting the season with a 4-5 record, the Yellowjackets are riding a seven-game winning streak. What has changed?

We're building more chemistry as the season goes. Our coach always says that we want to play our best basketball in January.

Freeport's only section loss (73-35) came to section rival and Class 4A No. 4 Indiana. How much are the Yellowjackets looking forward to the home rematch this Friday?

We can't wait. That game is really hyped up. I can't wait to play Friday, and that's all we've been talking about the last week and a half.

Where does Freeport need to improve the most to make a deep postseason run?

Just to control the ball better. We usually turn the ball over a lot. If we control the ball better, we'll be a very dangerous team.

What are some of your personal goals for this season?

I came into basketball with having the goal of just having fun. Now the season has almost come to an end and my goals are to make a deep playoff run and to win the section.

How many shots do you take on a daily basis?

I would say well over 100 and 50 free throws a day.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Probably freshman Isiah Bauman.

Where's your favorite part on the court to shoot from?

The corners.

What's the best part of your game?

My ability to drive past people and get to the hoop.

What part of your game needs the most work?

Finishing around the hoop. I miss so many layups.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Our team shirt was “Swarm Warning.”

What kind of basketball shoes do you wear?

Nike, but I'm not quite sure the name of them. I'm not a sneaker head.

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Humble. Quiet.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Randy Moss.

What is your favorite basketball team, college or pro?

Ohio State. I lived in Ohio for the first three years of my life. My dad is a huge OSU fan, so I was raised to love OSU.

Who is your favorite basketball player?

Russell Westbrook.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Social studies.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Turkey and biscuits.

What is something interesting about you that is non-sports related?

I love to kayak in the summer and fish.

What are your plans for after high school?

I know I want to get my BSN in nursing. I'll probably go to Robert Morris, Westminster or Pitt-Johnstown.

You play three sports. Are you looking to play a sport in college?

Potentially lacrosse at Westminster.