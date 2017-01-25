Westmoreland athletes of the week: Southmoreland's Brandon Stone, Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brandon Stone

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Stone, who is averaging 27.9 points, scored 26 and surpassed 1,000 points for his career as No. 4 Southmoreland (13-2, 6-1) earned a 71-52 win over Burgettstown in Section 4-3A action Friday. He added 30 points, including five 3-pointers, in Tuesday's 82-27 win over Beth-Center.

“The season has gone really well. I'm proud how the team has played. We had some rough patches where we haven't played well during games,” Stone said.

How does it feel to reach 1,000 points in your career?

It's a big milestone as a junior. Hopefully, there is a lot where that came from in the future.

What do you think the team has learned from the Canon-McMillan and Washington losses this season?

We learned we have to play better defense. We didn't stay in front our man. We didn't handle the ball well in either of those games.

What is it like to play alongside someone like Tommy Pisula?

We make each other better. We make it easier for each other. Teams can't double one of us because we have multiple guys that can score.

How have you seen your game improve this season?

I'm more confident in my game. I handle the ball better. I'm not afraid to compete with anybody. I don't care how big or quick they are.

What is your favorite type of music to listen to during pregame?

I listen to a lot of everything. I like to listen to Lil Durk, Drake and Future.

Kassidy Hubert

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Hubert, who is averaging 15.7 points, scored 18 to lead Franklin Regional (9-7, 4-3) to a 54-39 win over Plum in Section 4-5A action Jan. 16. Hubert scored 13 points in a 56-40 win over Indiana on Jan. 19.

“We knew we needed those two wins to continue our hopes for a playoff spot,” she said. “It was nice to get those two wins. We feel confident moving forward in section play.”

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm planning to major in pharmacy. I'm not sure if I will play basketball next year. I have an offer from Shippensburg, but that's it. I want to make sure I go to a good school for pharmacy to get my future on track.

What has been the biggest key to the team's turnaround this season?

The biggest thing is we play together as team and help each other. We are not focusing on individual things.

What is the key for the stretch run to make sure you qualify for the playoffs?

We need to play together as team. We need to take it one day at a time whether it's practice or a game.

How would it feel if you were able to qualify for the playoffs your senior season?

That would be awesome. It has been a goal every season. It would be awesome to make it in my last year of playing basketball. It's really exciting that we are getting there finally.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered as someone who is enthusiastic with everything that I do.

— Andrew John