A-K Valley notebook: Swimmers set for test at WCCAs

With the WPIAL swimming and diving championships looming in the coming weeks, competitors from a trio of Alle-Kiski Valley schools will get their first taste of a large-scale meet this weekend.

Burrell, Kiski Area and Valley will compete at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving championships Friday and Saturday at Derry. The diving championships are Friday, with swimming set for Saturday.

Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller received the best seeds of any local swimmer, getting slotted first in the girls 100-meter breaststroke and second in the 200 individual medley.

Other Kiski Area individual competitors to watch include sophomore Brenden Brzozowski, seeded fifth in the boys 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM; junior Caleb Hansen, seeded sixth in the boys 100 backstroke; senior Joey Kalik, seeded sixth in the boys 100 freestyle; and sophomore Meredith Pepka, seeded fifth in the girls 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Burrell's top seeds are Cameron Mueller, 11th in the boys 200 and 500 freestyles; and Hannah Pastor, 10th in the girls 100 backstroke. Valley's top individual seeds are Madison Hill, 18th in the girls 50 freestyle and 20th in the 200 backstroke; and Mike Bordonaro, 20th in the boys 200 freestyle.

Tipton point

Pitt redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre Tipton knows how local football recruits are feeling with national signing day coming up Wednesday. The Apollo-Ridge graduate remembers well the days leading up to his signing in 2015.

“It's definitely a lot of anticipation,” Tipton said. “For some people it's fresh, it's kind of hitting you in different angles. There's schools trying to pull you every which way, and you're trying to figure out what you truly want to do. Once you figure out what you want to do, it makes everything so much easier in your life.”

Bain reigns

Lower Burrell resident Caroline Bain and her teammates with the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball's 18 Elite team had a moment to remember Monday, earning a bid to the USA Volleyball nationals with a first-place finish at the Northeast Qualifier in National Harbor, Md.

The team won eight of its 10 matches in pool play and the gold bracket, knocking off another Western Pennsylvania team, Renaissance 18 Black, 25-21, 26-24, in the championship match.

Bain, an Oakland Catholic senior and Robert Morris recruit, will travel with her team to the national tournament in Dallas, Texas, in April.

Chambers to La Roche

Samantha Chambers scored perhaps the biggest goal in Valley girls soccer history, and she'll get a chance to tally some more at the collegiate level.

The Vikings' senior committed this week to play at La Roche College.

“It feels really good to commit,” said Chambers, who also considered Cal. (Pa.). “A lot of weight is off my shoulders now. It's a great place to spend the next four years of my life. LaRoche was always a school I had interest in because of the academics, but the soccer coach was why it was over the top. (It) seemed like he really wanted me, was also very interested and saw a lot in me that I could do to help him.”

A midfielder, Chambers scored an overtime goal against rival Burrell that clinched Valley's first WPIAL playoff appearance in school history. The Vikings advanced to the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals before falling in overtime to Highlands.

Aftanas to St. Vincent

Even after recent shoulder surgery, Noah Aftanas hopes to play baseball this spring at Valley.

He'll also get a chance to play in college.

The senior pitcher/infielder committed this week to play at St. Vincent, joining teammate Jeremy Iellimo (Mount Aloysius) as recent commits.

“To know where I'm going be spending the next four years of my life is awesome,” said Aftanas, who also considered Thiel and Chatham. “It's a huge relief knowing where I'll be attending school. I loved the atmosphere at St. Vincent. Everyone was very welcoming. Also, I enjoyed talking to Coach Janosko about his top-notch baseball program and academics.”

