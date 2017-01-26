Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Angelo's buzzer-beater leads St. Joseph to victory

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

The bank was open for business, and Gia Angelo cashed in.

The St. Joseph junior banked home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court in overtime to lift the Spartans to a 58-56 nonsection win over Steel Valley.

Angelo, who scored 12 points, took an inbounds pass with the Spartans down one point with less than five seconds remaining, dribbled twice and launched the shot.

St. Joseph (11-6) outscored Steel Valley, 14-5, in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Alex Jones had 19 points, Lizzy Celko scored 13 and Chloe Kurpakus had 12 on four 3-pointers.

Kelsey McCafferty scored 11 points for Steel Valley (4-12), and Morgan Farrah added 10.

Highlands 57, Valley 33 — Nicole Boda scored 16 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for her career as Highlands scored a Section 1-4A win. Renee Cebula had 17 points for the Golden Rams (6-13, 3-6), and Ashlyn Jonczak had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tayah Hill led Valley (1-13, 0-8) with 11 points, and Persha James scored 10.

Seton-La Salle 48, Apollo-Ridge 46 — Megan Ost netted 20 points, but a fourth-quarter surge by Seton-La Salle was the difference as Apollo-Ridge (8-9, 2-7) dropped the Section 3-3A game.

Leechburg 61, Northgate 38 — Mikayla Lovelace scored a game-high 27 points, leading Leechburg to a Section 2-AA victory. Brittany Robilio added 13 points and Makenzie Fello 10 for the Blue Devils (10-7, 7-3), who moved into third place in the section.

Indiana 43, Kiski Area 41 — The homestanding Cavaliers (4-13, 0-9) were close to earning their first Section 4-5A victory, but a buzzer-beating shot lifted the Indians (9-8, 5-4) to the close win. The score was tied at halftime and at the end of the three quarters. Freshman Hannah Potter drained four 3-pointers and led Kiski with 16 points. Haleigh Zimmerman led all scorers with 26 points, and Abby Myers added 12.

Brentwood 59, Springdale 24 — Deseare Smith connected on four 3-pointers for 12 points, but Springdale (0-12, 0-10) fell to Class AA No. 5 Brentwood (14-3, 9-1) in Section 2 play. Becca Selzer added 10 points for the Dynamos.

Boys basketball

Propel Andrew Street 57, St. Joseph 55 — Vincenzo Schiano di Cola finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but St. Joseph's fourth-quarter comeback came up short in a Section 3-A contest. Grant Bendis also had 15 points for St. Joe's (10-6, 3-4) and Jack Farrell added 10.

Ice hockey

Burrell 12, Blackhawk 2 — Seven Burrell skaters scored goals, led by Tyler Stewart with four, in a PIHL Division II win over Blackhawk (4-10-2). Gage Charlton and Dylan Zelonka scored a pair of goals each for the Bucs (11-2-2), and Bryce Schueler had four assists.

Freeport 5, Norwin 2 — Case Haberstroh, Alex Colflesh, Daniel Colflesh, Ryan Giori and Robert Reichenbaugh each scored to lift the Yellowjackets (6-8) to an East Division win in PIHL Class A.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.