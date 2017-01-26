A-K Valley high school roundup: Angelo's buzzer-beater leads St. Joseph to victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The bank was open for business, and Gia Angelo cashed in.

The St. Joseph junior banked home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court in overtime to lift the Spartans to a 58-56 nonsection win over Steel Valley.

Angelo, who scored 12 points, took an inbounds pass with the Spartans down one point with less than five seconds remaining, dribbled twice and launched the shot.

St. Joseph (11-6) outscored Steel Valley, 14-5, in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Alex Jones had 19 points, Lizzy Celko scored 13 and Chloe Kurpakus had 12 on four 3-pointers.

Kelsey McCafferty scored 11 points for Steel Valley (4-12), and Morgan Farrah added 10.

Highlands 57, Valley 33 — Nicole Boda scored 16 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for her career as Highlands scored a Section 1-4A win. Renee Cebula had 17 points for the Golden Rams (6-13, 3-6), and Ashlyn Jonczak had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tayah Hill led Valley (1-13, 0-8) with 11 points, and Persha James scored 10.

Seton-La Salle 48, Apollo-Ridge 46 — Megan Ost netted 20 points, but a fourth-quarter surge by Seton-La Salle was the difference as Apollo-Ridge (8-9, 2-7) dropped the Section 3-3A game.

Leechburg 61, Northgate 38 — Mikayla Lovelace scored a game-high 27 points, leading Leechburg to a Section 2-AA victory. Brittany Robilio added 13 points and Makenzie Fello 10 for the Blue Devils (10-7, 7-3), who moved into third place in the section.

Indiana 43, Kiski Area 41 — The homestanding Cavaliers (4-13, 0-9) were close to earning their first Section 4-5A victory, but a buzzer-beating shot lifted the Indians (9-8, 5-4) to the close win. The score was tied at halftime and at the end of the three quarters. Freshman Hannah Potter drained four 3-pointers and led Kiski with 16 points. Haleigh Zimmerman led all scorers with 26 points, and Abby Myers added 12.

Brentwood 59, Springdale 24 — Deseare Smith connected on four 3-pointers for 12 points, but Springdale (0-12, 0-10) fell to Class AA No. 5 Brentwood (14-3, 9-1) in Section 2 play. Becca Selzer added 10 points for the Dynamos.

Boys basketball

Propel Andrew Street 57, St. Joseph 55 — Vincenzo Schiano di Cola finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but St. Joseph's fourth-quarter comeback came up short in a Section 3-A contest. Grant Bendis also had 15 points for St. Joe's (10-6, 3-4) and Jack Farrell added 10.

Ice hockey

Burrell 12, Blackhawk 2 — Seven Burrell skaters scored goals, led by Tyler Stewart with four, in a PIHL Division II win over Blackhawk (4-10-2). Gage Charlton and Dylan Zelonka scored a pair of goals each for the Bucs (11-2-2), and Bryce Schueler had four assists.

Freeport 5, Norwin 2 — Case Haberstroh, Alex Colflesh, Daniel Colflesh, Ryan Giori and Robert Reichenbaugh each scored to lift the Yellowjackets (6-8) to an East Division win in PIHL Class A.