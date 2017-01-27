A-K Valley roundup: Burrell boys earn 1st playoff berth since '13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A collection of breakdowns and bumpy performances against programs from bigger schools in the first half of the season failed to deter Burrell's boys basketball team from its pursuit of its first playoff berth since 2013, and on Friday night, that hunt ended with a clinching.

The Bucs defeated South Allegheny, 55-31, to lock up a top-four spot in Section 3-3A. Ryan Bargerstock and Nick Kotecki scored 17 points apiece for Burrell (6-12, 5-2), which opened the season 1-10.

South Allegheny (5-12, 0-7) failed to score in the first and third quarters.

At least a share of the section title remains attainable for the Bucs, who have three section games remaining, including critical matchups with Steel Valley (9-9, 4-3) and Shady Side Academy (13-5, 6-1) next Tuesday and Feb. 3, respectively.

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40 — The Cavaliers trailed by one point after three quarters but outscored Greensburg Salem, 15-8, in the fourth to rally for a Section 3-5A victory. Kiski Area (10-6, 5-2) improved to 9-3 in games decided by single-digits. D.J. Franklin had a season-high 16 points for the Cavaliers, and Jon Bracy added 11 points. Marvel McGowan had 24 points for Greensburg Salem (6-11, 0-7).

Riverview 62, Derry 49 — Riverview (4-12) used a 28-17 third-quarter advantage to pull away from Derry (6-10) for a nonsection win. Nico Sero tallied a game-high 28 points for the Raiders. Noah Black scored 11, and Shamus O'Brien had 10.

Valley 66, Yough 26 — Dru Stokes tallied a team-high 14 points for Valley (8-8, 5-4) in the Section 1-4A victory over Yough (1-17, 0-9). Nyjewel Carter added 12 points for the Vikings, and David Belitskus had 10.

Summit Academy 72, Leechburg 66 — Despite a game-high 37 points from Christian Hack, Leechburg (6-9, 3-6) fell to Summit Academy (6-10, 5-4) in Section 1-AA action. Jon Burtick had 15 points for the Blue Devils, who led by four entering the fourth quarter.

Jeannette 61, Springdale 39 — Sammy Carey netted a game-high 20 points, but the Dynamos fell in Section 1-AA action. Kodie Marchek also scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Springdale (8-7, 3-6). Mike Pompei led Jeannette (9-8, 7-1) with 19 points.

Shady Side Academy 83, Apollo-Ridge 42 — Kyle Fitzroy finished with 20 points to lead Apollo-Ridge (2-15, 1-6) in the loss to Section 3-3A leader Shady Side Academy (13-5, 6-1).

Wrestling

Burrell at Bedford tournament — The Bucs put four grapplers into the semifinals and only trailed Chestnut Ridge in the team standings after the first day of competition at the Thomas Chevrolet wrestling tournament at Bedford.

Trent Valovchik (106 pounds), Trent Bechtold (120), Dillan Jeffrey (126) and Anthony Marra (182) will advance to title bouts with wins on Saturday in the semifinals.

A total of nine Burrell wrestlers remain in contention for medals.