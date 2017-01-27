North Allegheny spirit squad places 4th at state meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There isn't a venue North Allegheny senior Maria Bernardo feels the competitive spirit team isn't comfortable to perform in. When the Tigers are competing, Bernardo feels their chemistry gives North Allegheny a certain level of comfort.

Such a feeling allows the Tigers to adapt their routine between competitions.

“I think we do well under pressure,” Bernardo said. “We do better under pressure than at practice, which is good. We are very flexible in that sense. I feel like we do whatever works, and we usually do it pretty well. We are good with switching things around.”

Making a few changes and tightening up their routine allowed North Allegheny to place fourth in the medium division at the PIAA championships Jan. 21. The Tigers' 81.30 score edged WPIAL champion Shaler, which scored an 80.53, to be the WPIAL's top finishing team in the division.

Haverford won the championship, finishing with a score of 84.33.

“We had one of our best performances of the year,” North Allegheny coach Courtenay Carrel said. “I'm excited it all happened in the finals, and it counted in front of the judges.”

North Allegheny, which will next compete in UCA High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 11-12, in Orlando, Fla., finished runner-up to Shaler at WPIALs.

Carrel said the Tigers and Titans had went back-and-forth during the season. Placing behind Shaler at districts became a driving force for states.

“More than the past few years, this group is meshing well and working well,” Carrel said. “Each girl liked the girls they were standing next to on the floor and working as a team. I think moreso then doing it for themselves, they do it for the team.”

North Allegheny has four seniors — Gretchen Schurman, Peyton Ferraro, Cameron Fazio and Bernardo — on the squad.

“I think we work together a lot more and pushed each other more,” Bernardo said. “Our coaches can push us as much as they want. If we don't have it within ourselves, we won't get anywhere. Our teammates have been more supportive of each other.”

Bernardo hopes standing together will allow North Allegheny to find success at nationals.

It would be the perfect place to test her theory on how the Tigers handle tough situations.

“We are hoping to make it to the finals,” Bernardo said. “That's something we haven't done in five years. We want to make it to finals and do the best we can.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.