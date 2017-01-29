Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Pine-Richland spirit team takes 2nd place at states

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Abby Franks waves as she walks to the performance area at the WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Hempfield High School.

A little more then a week after finishing in second place in the WPIAL competitive spirit championships, Pine-Richland continued its impressive run by claiming second place at the PIAA competitive spirit championships in a Small Group Division that featured 41 teams.

At the two-day event at Giant Center in Hershey, the Rams accrued a final score of 80.30, second to Bethel Park's 81.53.

Throughout their routines, competing squads are judged on the how well they perform at tumbling, stunts and creating a pyramid. Rams coach Corey Doyle said he was happy with his team's performance in all of three of the scored phases. However, he was most pleased with the vigor in their performance.

“I would say that their energy level was probably the best that I've seen all year. They really went for it, and they did really well. They were very exciting to watch, and they looked genuinely excited to be there,” Doyle said.

“It looked like they were having fun, which isn't as easy as it sounds and it's what you love to see. They were a lot more confident. They were excited to be there and show off.”

Even more encouraging for Pine-Richland was its ability to stretch its enthusiasm and continue to perform sharply over the course of two long days. Doyle said the girls seemed to get stronger as the weekend progressed.

“They were great in their performance, especially on Day 2. They had a little hiccup on Day 1, but Day 2 they brought it as best as they could. There weren't any falls or faults in the routine or anything. They just didn't execute as well as they could have in one part,” Doyle said.

“It's great to see the team get better, and they really improved on everything in Day 2.”

The top four teams in the Small Group Division at the PIAA championships were all from the WPIAL, as Hampton took third and Butler finished fourth.

Pine-Richland will compete next at the UCA national high school championships on Feb. 11-12 at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

