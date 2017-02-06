Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Groff's scoring sparks winning streak for SSA boys

Marty Stewart | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 12:26 a.m.
Submitted
SSA's Etai Groff
Submitted
Shady Side Academy sophomore Etai Groff was selected to play for the U.S. in the Maccabi games July 27-Aug. 5 2015 in Germany.

Updated 1 hour ago

Shady Side Academy senior Etai Groff scored 19 points against South Allegheny, 22 against Apollo-Ridge and 25 against East Allegheny to lead the Indians to three straight victories recently.

His 28 against Burrell included his 1,000th career point.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard/forward, who is averaging nearly 22 points, has been playing basketball since he was 4 and has been in SSA's starting lineup since his sophomore year.

After graduating from SSA, he plans to go to a prep school for a year before entering college.

He hopes to continue playing basketball and is leaning toward a business or finance major. For his efforts, he is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

Who did you root for in the Super Bowl?

Atlanta.

On average, how many text messages do you send and receive every day?

Not many. Maybe 20.

What part of your game would you like to improve?

My mid-range game could use some work.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Le'Veon Bell.

Who's your favorite basketball player?

Andrew Wiggins.

What WPIAL player has been the toughest for you toguard?

I would have to say Apollo-Ridge's Tre Tipton. He is a very good athlete

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Iced tea, milk and leftover mac n'cheese.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Watch college basketball and hang out with my friends.

Would you rather make a sweet pass, a dunk or a buzzer-beater?

A dunk.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Game of Thrones.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Steak and Alaskan king crab is all I need.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Swedish fish.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

I've never eaten a salad.

What song would you sing if you were on “American Idol?”

Anything by The Migos.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Step Brothers.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Future. He's a rapper

Who would be your dream date?

Kendall Jenner.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

... Used to play ultimate Frisbee my first two years at SSA.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

