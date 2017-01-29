Herald roundup: Fox Chapel runners place at YSU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel indoor track team competed Jan. 21 at Youngstown State, and several athletes performed well.

In the girls 3,200, Annika Urban was fourth, Sarena Seeger finished fifth in the 3200 and Brooke Krally came in eighth. Caelan Miller was ninth in the 1,600, and the girls 3,200 relay team of Margaret Edgecombe, Megan Stafford, Anna Folkerts and Ziya Xu finished ninth.

On the boys side, Adam Cook was ninth in the 3,200, and Andrew Jeffrey finished 10th in the 60-meter dash.

Girls basketball

In a Class 3A, Section 3 game Jan. 23, Shady Side Academy overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit to defeat visiting Apollo-Ridge, 36-28. The Indians outscored the Vikings, 18-4, in the fourth quarter. SSA's Sarah Hacke led all scorers with 19 points. The Indians lost to Carlynton, 52-37, on Jan. 27. Caroline Benec led SSA with 10 points.

• In a nonsection game Jan. 24, Fox Chapel lost to Greensburg Central Catholic, 43-35. The Foxes led 33-31 entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 12-2. Kate Carnevale scored 10 points for the Foxes.

The Foxes hosted Penn Hills on Jan. 27 and lost 59-42 after being tied at 21-21 at halftime. Claudia Guerrieri scored 15 points for Fox Chapel.

Boys basketball

In Class 6A, Section 3 on Jan. 24, Fox Chapel outscored Woodland Hills, 18-12, in the final quarter to earn a 60-53 road win. Jake Livingston led all scorers with 22 points, and Michael Snowball added 16.

• Shady Side Academy rolled past South Allegheny, 58-11, in a Class 3A, Section 3 game Jan. 24. The Indians outscored the Gladiators, 25-0, in the third quarter. Etai Groff scored 19 points for SSA, and Peter McIlroy added 15. The Indians followed with an 83-42 rout of Apollo-Ridge on Jan. 27. Groff scored 22 points.

Swimming

In a Jan. 20 meet, the Fox Chapel girls beat Penn Hills, 92­-66, and the boys won 92-62.

First place finishers were: Grace Gackenback, Anika Urban, Jaclyn Filo and Maia Pauley in the 200 medley relay; Maria Luciana, Pauley Jaclyn and Joslyn Filo in the 200 free relay; Grace Gackenbach in the 100 backstroke; Joslyn Filo in the 200 free and 100 fly and Anika Urban in the 500 freestyle.

In diving, Elizabeth Mountz and Jonah Cagley won.

First place swimmers for the boys were: Colin Hackwelder in the 500 free; Liam Botos in the 100 back; the 200 free relay team of Bohan Yao, Jimmy Michel, Nathaniel Roe and Tristan McClelland and the 400 free relay team of Liam Botos, Will Wang, Ian Chang and Jimmy Michel.

• In Jan. 24 meet, the SSA girls beat Brentwood, 84-78, and the boys won 81-72.

Girls winners were: the 200 medley relay team of Marie Kim, Sophia DelSole, Heather Grune and Jennifer Jaffe; the 200 free relay team of Emma Thai, Sophia Marquette, Jaffe and Maya Groff; Meredith Cummings in the 100 butterfly, Thai in the 200 free, Sophia McMahon in the100 free, H. Grune in the 200 IM and Olivia Lyda in the 500 free.

Boys winners were: the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Forgas, Will Engel, Sevryn Napora and Adrian Beckford; the 200 free relay team of Sean Kelley, William Lu, Andrew Meyers and Beckford; Zac Coughlin (100 fly, 200 free), Lu (200 IM), Beckford (200 free), Napora (100 free) and Nick Lauer (500 free).

The Indians swept Deer Lakes on Jan. 27 with the girls winning 73-63 and the boys winning 75-58. Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Jeanne Lauer, DelSole, H. Grune and Nicole Jani; Lindsey Grune (200 free), H. Grune (100 fly, Groff (200 IM) and Ashley Azzarello (500 free).

Boys winners were the 200 medley relay team of Lu, Engel, Collin Flaherty and Gannon Leech; Kelley (50 free), Forgas (100 fly), Coughlin (200 free), Napora (200 IM) and Lauer (500 free).

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.