Brisco leads Brentwood past Freedom

Did you know:

• Brentwood junior forward DeAngelo Brisco poured in a career-high 28 points Friday in a 77-67 section win against Freedom?

Brisco, who also pulled down 15 rebounds, was complemented offensively by freshman guard C.J. Ziegler, who chipped in with 18 points. Ziegler netted three treys.

• The Spartans scored 32 points in the fourth quarter — and 50 in the second half — against Freedom?

• Thomas Jefferson finished with three medalists at the recent Allegheny County Wrestling tournament held at Fox Chapel?

Max Shaw and Dustin Lanning placed fourth at 160 and 220, respectively, and Alex Weber ended up fifth at 138.

• There are four Olivias, plus two Ashleys, Emmas and Sarahs, on the Baldwin competitive spirit cheerleading squad?

Among the team members are Olivia Capasso, Olivia Lucas, Olivia Kniola and Olivia Rosa; Ashley Covelli; Ashley Toth; Emma Foley; Emma Zuder; Sarah Dempsey; Sarah Ferrer; as well as Emily Foley and Emelia Palatucci and Leah Stock and Leila Crawford.

Rounding out the squad are Lauren Colosimo, Lindsey Franz, Julia Campana, Kayla Waxter, Kirsten Gingell, Jessica Maier, Kaitlyn Joyce, Brittany Corbett, Erin Winkowski, Zoey Lewis, Carly Utzig, Alaina Wodarek, Grace Vavro, Abby Zuder, Paige Young and Hannah Stock.

• Brentwood's Kylie Brunsell has qualified for the WPIAL Class AA girls diving championships?

Brunsell has joined Brentwood's Matt Bakowski as a WPIAL qualifier. Bakowski has qualified in the boys 100-yard breaststroke event.

• The Brentwood boys basketball team lost to Carlynton twice this season by scores of 38-21 and 30-28?

• Thomas Jefferson advanced to the semifinal round in the varsity medium division at the PIAA competitive spirit cheerleading championships?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.