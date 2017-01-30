TJ gymnasts place 2nd at Moon Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson girls gymnastics team recently placed second at the Moon Invitational, posting a season-high score of 144.1.

“TJ did well,” said Jodi Cummings, who coaches both the Baldwin and TJ gymnastics teams. “They hit a season-high score, but just wasn't enough to capture first place.”

Thomas Jefferson's Natalie Galioto earned third place in the all-around scoring in the diamond division, finishing with 36.9 total points.

Galioto placed second on the bars with a 9.475 score, third on the floor exercise with a 9.225 and fourth on the vault with a 9.45.

“Our team earned our highest score yet this season, and we were so excited to receive the second-place trophy,” Galioto said. “Our two best events at this meet were definitely bars and vault. I ended with my highest all-around score so far this season.”

Teammate Demi Kondos secured fourth place on the bars (9.375) in the diamond division.

TJ's Natalie Moore also turned in an outstanding performance in the gold division competition. Moore won the vault event with a 9.6 score, and placed third on the floor with an 8.9.

She wrapped up third place in the all-around scoring with a 35.55-point total.

Galioto, Kondos and Moore are freshman gymnasts.

“The Moon Invitational is one of the longest meets of the year, mainly because there are so many gymnasts that attend,” Galioto said. “There were 13 total high schools that competed.

“My favorite part about the meet is being able to spend a whole day hanging out with my team and cheering them on.”

Thomas Jefferson's strongest event at the meet was the bars, as the Jaguars took first place as a group with a 36.5-point total. TJ ended up second on the vault (37.32), and third on the balance beam (34.85) and floor (35.42).

Host Moon won the invitational with a 145.575 overall score. The Baldwin girls secured eighth place.

Baldwin was led by silver division competitors Mackenzie Sendro and Haili Cordell, both sophomores.

Sendro finished first on the vault with a career-high 9.25 score; Cordell placed third on the bars with an 8.5.

Baldwin senior Lexi Hoffman also had a third-place showing in the bronze division with a 7.95 score on the beam.

The Highlanders' best showing as a group was a 35.85-point score on the vault, good for fourth place.

“Baldwin was missing one gymnast. She was at the cheer competition in Hershey,” Cummings said. “It was a long day, but the girls did well. Both teams had a few errors and kinks that we are working on for WPIALs and states.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.