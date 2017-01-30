Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin spirit team places 3rd at state meet

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Baldwin cheerleading squad include, in front, from left, Julia Campana, Lauren Colosimo, Ashley Toth, Ashley Covelli, Leah Stock, Lindsey Franz, Emily Foley; in second row, Sarah Ferrer, Erin Winkowski, Olivia Capasso, Emma Hampsay, Zoey Lewis, Sarah Dempsey, Grace Vavro, Abby Zuder; third row, Alaina Wodarek, Olivia Lucas, Paige Young, Olivia Rossa, Hannah Stock, Emma Zuder, Olivia Kniola; and in back, Emilia Palatucci, Brittany Corbett, Carly Utzig, Kaitlyn Joyce, Kirsten Gingell, Leila Crawford, Kayla Waxter and Jessica Maier.



Baldwin placed third in the large varsity division at the recent PIAA competitive spirit cheerleading championships in Hershey.

The Baldwin cheerleaders improved one spot from their tie for fourth place in 2016.

“This was the fourth time our girls have qualified for the state competition, and we are thrilled with their results in the large varsity division,” said Baldwin's coach Taryn Madden, who is assisted by Dena Mihalsky. “This is Baldwin's first time placing in the top three in such a large event, (going) up against some teams who are state and national champions.”

Teams were judged on presentation of material, motions, skills and execution during the cheer portion of the tournament and on pyramids, tumbling, jumps and dance in the music portion.

“Our routine this year is the most difficult that we have been able to perform in the many years I have been coaching,” Madden said. “Our girls are very excited with how well we did at this competition, and we are already back in the gym preparing for nationals coming up in February.”

There are 30 girls on Baldwin's competitive spirit cheerleading squad, consisting of seniors Ashley Covelli, Ashley Toth, Leah Stock, Lauren Colosimo, Lindsey Franz, Julia Campana, Emily Foley, Kayla Waxter, Kirsten Gingell, Jessica Maier, Emilia Palatucci; juniors Sarah Dempsey, Olivia Capasso, Kaitlyn Joyce, Emma Hampsay, Leila Crawford, Brittany Corbett, Erin Winkowski; sophomores Zoey Lewis, Carly Utzig, Sarah Ferrer; and freshmen Alaina Wodarek, Grace Vavro, Abby Zuder, Emma Zuder, Olivia Lucas, Olivia Kniola, Olivia Rossa, Paige Young and Hannah Stock.

Stock serves as captain of Baldwin's competitive spirit cheerleading squad.

“We have a large group of freshman who have stepped in and done an amazing job fitting in with our upperclassmen, who have set the precedent for our continued success each year,” Madden said.

Cumberland Valley took first place in the PIAA large varsity division with a score of 84.13, followed by Springfield (86.6), Baldwin (77.93), Garnet Valley (76.4) and Avon Grove (72.33).

The UCA High School Nationals will be Feb. 11-12, in Orlando, Fla.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

