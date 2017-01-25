Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Pine-Richland's Andrew Petcash, Hampton's Jenna Lafko

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew Petcash

School: Pine-Richland

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Petcash scored 32 points in a win over Steel Valley on Friday after netting 30 on Thursday against Lincoln Park. Averaging more than 20 points, the senior has led defending WPIAL champion Pine-Richland to a perfect 16-0 record and 7-0 mark in Section 1-6A.

What's led to your big scoring games this year?

A lot of good teammates around me, so teams can't just focus on me, and it helps everyone to be able to score more points.

Is this year's team better than the WPIAL championship team from last season?

I think both teams have their strengths and weaknesses. I think, as of right now, I would take last year's team's experience, just knowing how we ended right now, but I'm hoping at the end of this year I can say I would take my senior season's team over my junior season's team.

Is it a goal to try and go undefeated this year?

The main goal is to win a WPIAL title and try to run our magic in states if we can get there. But it would be just another perk to go undefeated, but it also wouldn't be bad to maybe lose a game and then learn a lot from it. So, yeah, we're going to try to go undefeated, but 6A is tough so it's hard to play every game perfectly.

What's your favorite class?

My favorite class definitely has to be personal finance. I saved it for senior year because it teaches you a lot about stuff that you think you should learn in school, but you don't unless you take this class.

What are your plans for next year?

I have a few offers, Division I and II, but I'm just playing out senior year trying to do the best I can, win as many games and then I'm just going to pick a school that's right for me.

Jenna Lafko

School: Hampton

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Lafko scored 22 points in a win over Plum, while also scoring 11 in a win over Section 4-5A rival Mars to maintain a lead atop the section. Lafko is averaging just over 16 points as Hampton is 14-1 overall.

What's led to your team's success this year?

I think being more confident, and we now have really good set plays and everybody's running them, so we're playing as one, and I think that's good for us. We have a lot of talent on the team, and everybody's kind of showing their skills.

How important was last week's win over Mars?

They're our section rival, and our biggest rival, period, so it's always a good win when we win against them.

What's it like to have (Hampton boys basketball coach Joe Lafko) as your dad?

He keeps the coaching and the dad jobs separate. He actually doesn't give his two cents unless I ask him, so that's good. He definitely does help me a lot, he knows a lot so it's always good to learn from him.

What do you like to do when you're not playing basketball?

I really like to draw and listen to music. I like to doodle a lot. I am in some art classes, but it's more of just a clearing my mind kind of thing. If I get too stressed I get out a sketch book and I just start to draw.

What's your favorite class?

This year I've been taking an anthropology class, and that's been my favorite class. That or psychology.

What are your plans for next year?

I am narrowing it down to three colleges, and I am hoping to play basketball in college, but I have not yet made a decision.