A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area's Miller sets records at Westmoreland County swim championships

Trent Bechtold led Burrell's seven placewinners in the Bedford Tournament with a title-clinching performance in the 120-pound weight class.

Dillan Jeffrey (126 pounds) and Anthony Marra (182) placed third, while Trent Valovchik (106) took fourth.

Corey Christie (fifth at 145), Bryan Gaul (seventh at 113) and Austin Mele (seventh at 160) rounded out the medalists.

The Bucs finished fifth with 135.5 points.

Among tournament participants from the WPIAL, only Freedom fared better (third, 142 points).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy53, Evangel Heights 38 — The Chargers turned a six-point deficit at halftime into a decisive win over Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference East Division rival Evangel Heights. Ben Pollock posted his 16th double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Christian Campbell added 14 for Cheswick (13-3, 7-0).

Canon-McMillan 73, Valley 51 — Alex Ward and Dru Stokes finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Valley (8-9) in the nonsection loss. Canon-McMillan (13-5) turned a 23-23 tie at halftime into a lopsided win by outscoring the Vikings, 18-2, in the third quarter.

Girls basketball

Evangel Heights 33, CheswickChristian Academy 29 — Cheswick Christian Academy let a 22-13 third-quarter lead slip away in the SWCAC East Division Matchup.

Kathleen Swartzwelder finished with 10 points and 23 rebounds, and Bethany Kosar added 12 for Cheswick Christian (8-4, 6-2).

Alexandra Rogalski scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead Evangel Heights (7-1).