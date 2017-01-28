Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area's Miller sets records at Westmoreland County swim championships

From Staff Reports | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Trent Bechtold led Burrell's seven placewinners in the Bedford Tournament with a title-clinching performance in the 120-pound weight class.

Dillan Jeffrey (126 pounds) and Anthony Marra (182) placed third, while Trent Valovchik (106) took fourth.

Corey Christie (fifth at 145), Bryan Gaul (seventh at 113) and Austin Mele (seventh at 160) rounded out the medalists.

The Bucs finished fifth with 135.5 points.

Among tournament participants from the WPIAL, only Freedom fared better (third, 142 points).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy53, Evangel Heights 38 — The Chargers turned a six-point deficit at halftime into a decisive win over Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference East Division rival Evangel Heights. Ben Pollock posted his 16th double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Christian Campbell added 14 for Cheswick (13-3, 7-0).

Canon-McMillan 73, Valley 51 — Alex Ward and Dru Stokes finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Valley (8-9) in the nonsection loss. Canon-McMillan (13-5) turned a 23-23 tie at halftime into a lopsided win by outscoring the Vikings, 18-2, in the third quarter.

Girls basketball

Evangel Heights 33, CheswickChristian Academy 29 — Cheswick Christian Academy let a 22-13 third-quarter lead slip away in the SWCAC East Division Matchup.

Kathleen Swartzwelder finished with 10 points and 23 rebounds, and Bethany Kosar added 12 for Cheswick Christian (8-4, 6-2).

Alexandra Rogalski scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead Evangel Heights (7-1).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.