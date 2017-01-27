Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Signal Item notes: Chartiers Valley, Canevin players picked for all-star game

Staff Reports | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The PIHL all-star games were held Sunday at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Several area players were selected to participate.

Bishop Canevin's Tomas Krukovski, a defenseman, and Daniel Tkac, a forward, were picked to play in the Class AA contest.

Chartiers Valley was represented in the Class A game by forwards Alex Evans and Jake Casto, goalie Brandon Edwards and defenseman Mitchell Hess. In addition, coach Paul Bonetti was an assistant for the Gold team in the Class A game.

Wrestling

The Chartiers Valley wrestling team finished fourth in Class AAA, Section 4A with a 2-3 record, falling short of a berth in the Section 4 tournament.

Carlynton finished 1-4 in Class AA, Section 3A to place fifth.

Both teams will turn focus to the individual postseason. The Class AA section tournaments will be Feb. 17, with the WPIAL tournament the next day.

The Class AAA section tournaments are Feb. 25, and the WPIAL tournament is March 3-4.

Girls basketball

The Chartiers Valley, Bishop Canevin and Carlynton girls basketball teams have all clinched berths in the WPIAL playoffs.

Bishop Canevin (13-4, 9-0) and Carlynton (11-5, 7-1) are first and second in Section 3-3A.

Chartiers Valley (10-7, 5-2) is second in Section 1-5A.

Bowling

Chartiers Valley features the top five girls bowlers in the Southwest Division. The group includes Megan McCollum (165.48 average), Kayla Rennie (164.19), Brianna Menegon (162.57), Eden Egyed (156.48) and Allyson Martz (155.9).

The Chartiers Valley girls are 6-0 in the division, with Carlynton (4-2) and Bishop Canevin (3-2) trailing.

On the boys side, Carlynton's Brandon Cantley is second in the division with a 198.81 average, Bishop Canevin's Grant Temple is third with a 195.19 average, and Chartiers Valley's Charles Kovach (192.25) is fourth.

