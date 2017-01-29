Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Valley high school lookahead: Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 6:06 p.m.

MONDAY

St. Joseph girls basketball (11-6, 4-1) will try to solve Winchester Thurston (14-0, 6-0) and put itself in position for a share of the Section 3-A title when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Host Winchester Thurston allows just 30.2 points per game, the second-lowest total in the WPIAL. It won its first matchup with St. Joseph, 55-44, on Jan. 9.

• Deer Lakes girls basketball (5-11, 4-4) gets another shot at Burrell (6-12, 5-4) when it hosts the Bucs at 7:30 p.m., and the Lancers, which sit one spot back in the Section 1-AAAA standings, will look to fare far better in the rematch. Despite comparable records, Burrell trounced Deer Lakes, 63-25, on Jan. 5. Eliza Oswalt had 28 points for the Bucs in that win.

TUESDAY

Valley boys basketball (8-9, 5-4), in search of its first playoff berth since 2011, recognizes its limited room for error as the third-place team in Section 1-AAAA and must not slip up when it tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant (4-13, 3-5), one of three teams right behind the Vikings in the standings. Matchups with Derry Area (6-10, 3-5) and Deer Lakes (8-8, 4-5) round out Valley's section schedule.

• Look for another down-to-the-wire game when Burrell boys basketball (6-12, 5-2) meets Steel Valley (9-9, 4-3) at home for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in Section 3-AAA. The Bucs won 45-44 on Jan. 10 after Max Garda made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

• Fans up for a drive might find interest in Kiski Area hockey's 6 p.m. game at Westmont Hilltop (8-6-1), which will take place at the Cambria County War Memorial. The Cavaliers (10-5) have lost three straight, and Westmont Hilltop is 3-0-1 in its last four. Kiski Area won the first meeting 5-4 on Oct. 31.

WEDNESDAY

WPIAL team wrestling tournaments kick off with 6 p.m. first-round matches and 7 p.m. quarterfinals at several sites, including Kiski Area High School and Burrell High School, where the Class AAA No. 1 seed Cavaliers and Class AA No. 1 Bucs will look to live up to the hype. Valley travels to Freedom High School for a first-round match against Bentworth.

THURSDAY

Leechburg girls basketball (10-7, 7-3) was humbled in its first Section 2-AA meeting with Sto-Rox (12-5, 6-4), which rolled to a 62-28 win Jan. 9. Jaquaya Young outscored the Blue Devils by herself with a 29-point performance. Sto-Rox heads to Leechburg for a 7:30 p.m. rematch and a chance to complicate the race for third place in the section.

FRIDAY

Highlands boys basketball (8-9, 3-4) enters the week in a three-way tie for third place in Section 3-5A but faces a grueling finish to its schedule, which includes a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Kiski Area (10-6, 5-2). The Golden Rams will wrap up section play Feb. 7 at home against Gateway (8-8, 7-0).

• Leechburg and Springdale boys basketball also head into the week with little wiggle room in Section 1-AA as they're in a race with Serra Catholic (7-11, 3-5) for the final playoff spot. The Blue Devils (6-9, 3-6) visit the Dynamos (8-7, 3-6) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Leechburg meets Serra Catholic on Feb. 10, and Springdale plays the Eagles on Feb. 7.

SATURDAY

Between 10-time defending Class AA champion Burrell, Class AAA favorite Kiski Area and steadily improving Valley, there's a high probability the Alle-Kiski Valley will have a presence in the WPIAL team wrestling tournament semifinals and championship matches, which begin at noon and 2 p.m. at separate locations. Class AA's matches will take place at Chartiers-Houston High School, and Class AAA competition will happen at Penn Hills High School.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Court report: Freeport's Ben Beale sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to deliver the Yellowjackets a 61-58 win Friday over Indiana, which entered the game unbeaten in Section 1-AAAA.

Mat matters: Burrell 120-pounder Trent Bechtold won a title at the Bedford Tournament on Saturday and delivered a major decision earlier in the week to all but clinch the Bucs' Section 3-AA championship match against South Fayette.

Icy hot: Burrell defenseman Bryce Schueler dished out a season-high four assists in the Bucs' 12-2 win over Blackhawk. Schueler has tallied three-plus assists three times this season. His 15 assists are tied for second among the Bucs.

Big splash: Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller set a meet record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 6.15 seconds) and won two titles in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships Saturday. Her other title came in the 200-yard individual medley.

