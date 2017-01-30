Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A-K Valley roundup: Burrell hockey ruins Meadville's party

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

Meadville hockey hoped to give coach Jamie Plunkett his 1,000th career victory on Monday, but Burrell spoiled the party.

Gage Charlton scored a game-tying goal with seven minutes remaining in the third period as Burrell ended Meadville's perfect season in a 3-3 tie in a PIHL Division 2 game.

Meadville (16-0-1) came into the game outscoring opponents 172-27 on the season, but shorthanded goals by Tyler Stewart and Dylan Zelonka gave Burrell (11-2-3) a 2-0 lead in the first. The Bulldogs tallied a goal late in the first and two in the third to take a brief lead before Charlton's goal.

Meadville out shot Burrell, 51-19, but Andrew Burkett had a strong performance in net with 48 saves.

The teams combined for 98 penalty minutes and five 10 minute game-misconducts.

Girls basketball

Knoch 39, Freeport 26 — Freeport (11-7, 7-3) was held without a field goal in the second half in a Section 1-4A loss at Knoch (5-12, 3-6). The Knights, who ended a five-game skid, held Freeport to one point in the third quarter and eight total points in the second half. Sidney Shemanski had 12 points for Freeport, 11 of which came in the first half. Casey Kretzer led Knoch with 12 points.

Sto-Rox 42, Riverview 34 — Tied at 17 coming out of halftime, the Raiders were outscored 25-17 in the second half as Riverview let one slip away to Section 2-AA rival Sto-Rox. Sydney McDonough scored a team-high 12 points to lead Riverview (7-11, 4-7). Lexi Frazee led Sto-Rox (13-5, 7-4) with 15.

Vincentian Academy 74, Leechburg 41 — The Blue Devils caught fire late with a 23-point fourth quarter but still fell short to Class AA No. 3-ranked Vincentian Academy in a Section 2 matchup. Mikayla Lovelace led all scorers with 23 points, and Cam Davies added 10 for Leechburg (10-8, 7-4). Caroline Elliott led Vincentian (14-3, 11-0) with 18.

Armstrong 70, Kiski Area 34 — Harley Holloway scored 10 points for Kiski Area (4-14, 0-10), which dropped a Section 4-5A contest. Kenzie Lasher had 20 points for Armstrong (10-8, 3-6), and Abbey DiGregorio scored 17.

