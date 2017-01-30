A-K Valley roundup: Burrell hockey ruins Meadville's party

Leutele 2nd at NFL Punt, Pass and Kick

New Kensington native Tyrese Leutele placed second at the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick finals in the 10/11-year-old division at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., on Friday.

Leutele, 10, a sixth-grader at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold, represented the Steelers at the finals and had the longest punt — 95 feet — and pass — 131 feet, 10 inches — in his age group. He finished behind Zeli Hayworth in total distance by four and a half feet. Hayworth represented the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The event was part of the NFL's Pro Bowl weekend. The Leuteles received tickets to the Pro Bowl game, which was played Sunday.

Leutele advanced to the national finals after winning the local championship during halftime of a Steelers game Dec. 4 at Heinz Field.

He also won a qualifier hosted by Carol Perroz, a teacher in the New Kensington-Arnold School District and Valley's softball coach, and a sectional qualifier at Blueberry Hill Park in Sewickley.

—Matt Murray