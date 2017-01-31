A-K Valley roundup: Leechburg boys upset No. 5 Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg coach Corey Smith wrote “upset city” on the locker room board before the Blue Devils took on Jeannette on Tuesday.

It proved prophetic.

Leechburg erased a 10-point halftime deficit with a dominant third quarter and held on for a 48-45 victory over the Class AA No. 5 Jayhawks in Section 1-AA play.

Christian Hack scored 15 points to lead Leechburg (7-9, 4-6), which outscored Jeannette (9-9, 7-2), 20-2, in the third quarter. J.B. Burtick and John Miskinis had 11 apiece as the Blue Devils moved into fourth place in the section.

Valley 59, Mt. Pleasant 44 — The Vikings (9-9, 6-4) clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since the 2011 with a Section 1-4A win at Mt. Pleasant (4-14, 3-6). Three Vikings scored in double figures, led by Deonte Ross with 14. Dru Stokes added 13, hitting three 3-pointers, and Nijal Rodgers recorded 12.

Burrell 67, Steel Valley 65 — Dom Zottola made a reverse layup at the buzzer, giving Burrell a 67-65 victory in a Section 3-3A game. After Steel Valley tied the score with 6 seconds left, Max Garda took the inbound pass and found Zottola for the winning basket. Ryan Bargerstock scored a team-high 19 points for Burrell (7-12, 6-2), which rallied from an 18-point deficit. Garda added 17, and Zottola scored seven.

Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49 — The Rams posted their first back-to-back wins since December as four players finished in double digits to down Section 3-5A foe Greensburg Salem (6-12, 0-8). Mitch DeZort scored a team-high 17 points and Johnny Crise added 14. Highlands (9-9, 4-4) held an 18-point lead in the third quarter. Brayden Thimons and RJ Rieger both finished with 11 points for Highlands.

Deer Lakes 50, Derry 38 — Noah Darsie scored 13 points as Deer Lakes defeated Derry (6-11, 3-6) in Section 1-4A. Alex Nichols added 12 points for Deer Lakes (9-8, 5-5).

Freeport 66, Yough 50 — Ben Beale scored 17 points as Freeport cruised to a Section 1-4A win over Yough. Gavin Skradski chipped in 14 points while Evan Schaffhauser added 11 for Freeport (13-6, 8-1).

Apollo-Ridge 58, South Allegheny 43 — Duane Brown scored a team-high 18 points as Apollo-Ridge beat South Allegheny (5-13, 0-8) in Section 3-3A. Kyle Fitzroy added 16 points and Danny Orkwis 15 for the Vikings (3-15, 2-6), who ended a six-game losing streak.

Cheswick Christian Academy 73, First Baptist 50 — Michael Skledar scored a career-high 26 points as Cheswick Christian Academy won in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play. Ben Pollock scored 23 points and grabbed 22 rebounds for the Chargers (14-3, 8-0), who locked up the top seed in the East Division for the SWCAC playoffs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49 — Nico Sero scored a game-high 28 points, but the Raiders (4-13, 0-9) fell to No. 1 GCC in a Section 1-AA game.

Girls basketball

Freeport 52, Shady Side Academy 44 — The Yellowjackets (12-7) snapped a two-game losing streak with a nonsection victory over Shady Side Academy (4-14). Jenna Manke led Freeport with 16 points, and Sidney Shemanski added 14.

Cheswick Christian Academy 37, First Baptist 33 — Kathleen Swartzwelder had 12 points and 16 rebounds as Cheswick Christian Academy (9-4, 7-2) won in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play.