WPIAL team championship the focus for Kiski Area wrestling
Michael Love | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 12:16 a.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Jarod Verkleeren, below, wrestles Kiski Area’s Joey Blumer during the finals at the WCCA wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 07, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Third place won't cut it. Playing second fiddle this year is not part of the game plan.

For the Kiski Area wrestling team, the top seed for the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, a championship is the central focus.

The Cavaliers begin their quest Wednesday evening at home against Trinity, and they are hoping to improve on last year's third-place finish. Twelve starters were part of last year's finish.

“I really like where we are right now,” said 145-pound senior Joey Blumer, who enters the WPIAL tournament 25-3 overall.

“We proved that we are right where we need to be and have proven that we have what it takes to be at the top in the WPIAL at the end.”

Kiski Area (15-0) hasn't won a WPIAL team title since 2003. The Cavaliers rolled through five subsection matches to clinch a spot in the tournament, but it solidified the top seed with convincing victories over Greensburg Salem and Franklin Regional last week to claim its second consecutive Section 1-AAA championship.

“Last year, it was a big deal to get that section title back, see how high we could finish in the WPIAL and see what we could do at states,” Kiski head coach Chris Heater said.

“With what we had coming back, the expectation level shot up. We want that WPIAL championship and finish higher at states. The guys did a great job last Wednesday, but we told them it's time to refocus on the next step in the process.”

The Cavaliers went 2-1 at last year's PIAA championships, defeating City League champion Carrick and edging District 3 champ Cumberland Valley before a heartbreaking 33-32 criteria loss to District 11 runner-up Nazareth in the semifinals.

“We're ready for the challenge and have been building up for it every day in practice,” junior heavyweight Isacc Reid said.

“I think it's not about rising to the occasion as much as it is rising to meet how hard you work in the room.”

Trinity defeated Albert Gallatin, 48-30, in a preliminary match Monday and will face the Cavaliers at 6 p.m. Greensburg Salem and Shaler also will wrestle at Kiski at 6.

The winners meet at 7 for a trip to the semifinals.

Canon McMillan, North Allegheny and Waynesburg are seeded second through fourth, respectively, and also are hosting first-round and quarterfinal matches.

Section 1 runner-up Franklin Regional will wrestle at Waynesburg, and a section-championship rematch would take place in the semifinals Saturday at noon at Penn Hills.

The top three teams again advance to states.

“We really haven't talked much about (being the No. 1 seed),” Heater said. “We have focused on what's right in front of us. We know we have to face the best eventually to win a championship, no matter what seed we are.”

Heater spoke often this season about the importance of staying healthy. He said he likes where his team stands in that regard.

“Talent level and jelling as a team are important, but if you aren't healthy, it doesn't matter,” Heater said.

“We've dealt with things here and there, but considering where every team is at this point in the season, we feel pretty fortunate where the lineup is.”

Within the framework of team goals, junior 132-pounder Noah Levett is shooting for individual accolades. He sits at 98 wins and a successful evening Wednesday would translate into a milestone moment.

Also approaching 100 wins this season are Reid (90 wins) and seniors Matt Siszka (89) and Vinny Romano (88).

“It would be pretty cool to get my 100th win at home,” Levett said. “It will also be fun to see my teammates get their 100th, too. If we all do well and win, no matter how many career wins we have, it's better for the team overall.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

