Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Valley wrestling goes 1-1 in WPIAL team tournament

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Valley wrestling coach Dane Johnson considered nothing less than a “perfect match” against No. 3 seed Freedom necessary for his Vikings to continue their team postseason past Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Valley, flaws emerged, and Freedom prevailed, 44-30, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AA team tournament.

The Vikings still claimed their first WPIAL team tournament win since 2009 when they toppled Bentworth, 52-24, in the first round.

With just one senior, Chris O'Sullivan, on its roster, Valley faces a bright future.

“We're young, and we're only going to keep getting better,” Johnson said.

O'Sullivan credited the coaching staff for reiterating that message throughout this season.

“These guys, they told us before last season ended, it's going to be a whole new level next year, and it certainly has been,” O'Sullivan said. “They knew exactly what was going down. They knew what we were supposed to do. We had our heads in the game as soon as we started, and all we did is progress.”

Riverview 30, Woodland Hills 18 — Riverview's Lucas Murphy (106 pounds) won by fall over Woodland Hills' Khalil Carpenter in the nonsection win. Isaac Murphy (113), Christian Tamburro (152), Zayn Peters (160) and Deonte Grigsby (195) all won by forfeit for the Raiders.

Boys basketball

Deer Lakes 74, St. Joseph 51 — Noah Darsie scored a game-high 24 points to pace Deer Lakes in the nonsection win. Alex Nichols added 19 points, while Jake Kelly chipped in 13 for the Lancers (10-8), who jumped out to a 22-13 first-quarter lead. Daniel Fábregas and Grant Bendis scored 14 points each for St. Joseph (11-7, 4-5). Bendis also pulled down 10 rebounds.

