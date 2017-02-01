Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley athletes of the week: Valley's Noah Hutcherson, Kiski Area's Meredith Pepka

William Whalen | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
Valley's Noah Hutcherson
Kiski Area's Meredith Pepka

Noah Hutcherson

School: Valley

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Wrestling

Report card: A two-year starter in the 160-pound weight class, Hutcherson sports a 15-7 record this season with eight pins. Hutcherson took an underdog role into his match against Austin Mele of Burrell, where he led Mele 3-1 going into the third period before winning by injury default. The 6-foot-1 grappler held a 17-8 record as a freshman. He also starts at linebacker and tight end for the football team.

How long have you been wrestling?

The past six years.

What is your signature move?

I run “legs” a lot.

How do you get motivated before a match?

I just listen to music and talk to coach Dane Johnson. He's a really good motivational speaker.

Who has been the toughest opponent you've gone up against?

Cameron Coy from Penn-Trafford.

Do you watch WWE wrestling?

No. I watch UFC.

Who is your favorite UFC fighter?

Frank Mir.

How does wrestling help you on the football field?

It just makes me a lot more aggressive. Everything I do is 110 percent because of wrestling.

Is it difficult being a taller wrestler?

No. It's easier being a taller kid.

Are you more of a wrestler or a linebacker?

Good question. I'm more of a wrestler.

What three words best describe you?

Motivated. Respectful. Concentrated.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Donald Trump, Bill Gates and Peyton Manning.

What do you eat the day of a match?

Usually just a salad with an apple and water.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Popcorn chicken bowl.

What is something interesting about you that is non-sports related?

I love to fish and I like to go camping.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Geometry.

Meredith Pepka

School: Kiski Area

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Pepka is coming off a strong performance at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving championships last weekend at Derry. She tied Franklin Regional's Michelle Lopes in the 50-yard freestyle posting a time of 24.69 seconds. She placed third (1:00.47) in the 100 butterfly. Pepka swam the third leg in the 200 medley relay that finished in first place (1:51.93) and finished the day by swimming anchor in the 200 freestyle relay that finished fourth (1:42.72). She's placed first in every event she's competed in at Kiski's dual meets this season. She's qualified for nine events (seven individual, two relays) in the upcoming WPIAL championships at Pitt's Trees Pool on March 2-3.

How long have you been swimming competitively?

Since I was about 4.

What is your favorite event to compete in?

I'd say the 50 free. It's really full of energy, and it all comes down to the moment.

What's going through your mind, standing in the block and waiting for the horn to sound to start a race?

On the block, I concentrate on the water and look down the pool and realize that it's nothing scary, and this it's something that I've always been doing.

What are your personal goals this season?

To break the 50 free and 100 fly school records. Missed 50 free by 0.7 and 100 fly by 0.7. I'd like to place really high at WPIALs and go to states.

Are you excited to compete in the WPIAL swimming championships next month?

WPIAL is definitely a monster on its own. There's just so much energy with the people that I know. It's really fun being there.

Do you have any swim meet superstitions?

There's certain things I do. In the morning I have to eat fruit and carbs. Before my warmup and after, I'll have an energy bar. I also have to have my muscle roller with me.

Are there any swimmers that you look up to?

I've always looked up to Ryan Lochte. Throughout my whole life, I looked up to my brother Nolan. He's currently swimming for the club team at Purdue.

Do you have a dream college that you would like to go and swim for?

I'd love to go to Stanford; that's where some of the main Olympians go.

What three words best describe you?

Outgoing. Passionate. Persistent.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Ryan Lochte, John Mayer and my brother (Nolan).

What do you eat the day of a meet?

Throughout the meet, I eat Gatorade energy chews. If I have a meet the next day, I'll eat carbs for dinner like spaghetti and a salad.

What is your favorite school lunch?

I like it when my parents pack me peanut butter and jelly.

Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

I like the creamy.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Math (pre-calculus).

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I play the guitar and I also play the saxophone.

Do you play electric or acoustic guitar?

Acoustic.

What's your favorite song to play?

“Age of Worry,” by John Mayer.

— William Whalen

