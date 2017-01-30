Mercurio a perfect fit for Plum bowling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Becoming the first WPIBL bowler to roll a 300 game this season was a nice achievement for Plum junior Franklin Mercurio. Rolling a perfect game, though, is something Mercurio has done before.

Mercurio, who hit 300 on Jan. 25 at Nesbit's Lanes against Redeemer Lutheran, scored a more rare victory around Christmas. During a trip to Seattle, Mercurio picked up his first victory over his 32-year-old brother, Ryan.

“I've been getting better because I've had my brother for inspiration,” Franklin Mercurio said. “He's always been a better bowler than me.”

The championship belt of best bowler in the family might be close to changing hands. Mercurio has a 213.59 average and a high series of 730.

Mustangs coach Jerry Yushinski didn't see much of Mercurio's perfect game. There were a lot of Plum bowlers doing well. What Mercurio was doing wasn't out of the ordinary.

“For him to throw five or six strikes in a row, for a lot of people that's amazing, on our home lanes isn't rare,” Yushinski said. “He tears them up all the time. I was paying attention to how the whole team was doing phenomenal.”

Plum does have a deep roster, with Dominic DelVecchio (200.81), Tyler Vaill (195.53), Owen Cirelli (195.53) and Matt Brown (192.29) all hold a 190 or better average. Junior varsity bowler Ty Kirkpatrick rolled a 299 earlier this season.

“It boosts all of our confidence,” said Mercurio about his perfect game. “If I can throw high games, everyone can throw high games. It boots us to do better.”

Mercurio, who has thrown four perfect games, always sets his goal on getting 12 strikes. He avoids looking at the scoreboard, especially around the seventh frame, where Mercurio claims he often makes mistakes.

Yushinsky said Mercurio has been a standout since his freshman season.

“There's a lot to it,” Yushinski said. “The thing that makes him good is the amount of power and speed he puts on the ball in ridiculous. The way he throws is unique. There are certain people that are gifted and he's one of them.”

Mercurio would like to help carry Plum to a state title.

The Mustangs are second in the East Division behind Franklin Regional.

He feels like they have the right level of confidence and chemistry to climb the standings.

“It feels like I'm in the right place,” Mercurio said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.