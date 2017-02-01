Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Zack Rulli, Franklin Regional's Michelle Lopes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zack Rulli

School: Hempfield

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Rulli helped set three records at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving championships Saturday at Derry. Rulli set the record in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.28), 200 medley relay (1:39.05) and 400 freestyle relay (3:16.55). Rulli also finished second in the 100 butterfly (51.79).

“I had a strong performance 200 freestyle. It was good time for the WPIAL meet,” Rulli said. “I had a strong fly but not what I wanted. It was good time still. I was happy with it.”

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm still looking for a college that fits me well. I'm not sure where I want to go. I want to swim in college. I want to set bigger and faster goals to reach.

How did it feel to set three new records at the WCCA championships?

It felt great knowing that the hard work that I'm putting is paying off in meets. It was good to meet goals when you are coming to WPIALs and states.

How does your body feel at this point in the season?

I feel like my body is in a good place, knowing I'm working hard in practices. I'm hoping with being rested, I will have much better results at WPIALs and states.

What do you need to work on to medal at WPIALs?

I definitely need to continue to work on my underwater and turns for the freestyle and butterfly. Especially in the butterfly since I will have the best chance to getting on the podium. I need to continue to work harder in practice.

What is your earliest memory in the pool?

When we got a pool in the backyard, I would go in there during the summer and I really liked it. In the fifth grade, I joined local aqua club, and it has been history from there.

Michelle Lopes

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Swimming

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Lopes won the 50 freestyle (24.69) and 100 freestyle (53.82) and also helped the FR 400 free relay team (3:38.33) finish first at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships Saturday at Derry. Lopes also was part of the 200 freestyle relay team (1:41.83) that finished second.

“I was pretty proud of myself. I never got to 53 or won an event. It was a special moment in my life. All the swimmers were very nice and tough competition,” Lopes said. “My whole team practiced really hard for that meet, and I'm very proud of how they did. I'm looking forward to WPIALs.”

What was your mindset going into the WCCAs?

Every year is different because it depends what events my coach puts me in. Whenever my coach told me of the placement, I was excited. Most of the team was nervous, but I was in the right mindset. I was excited to see how the races would turn out.

How do you think you have grown as a swimmer?

I have totally developed since last year. I barely could make it to a 55. I have grown stronger and my technique has developed. When I looked up to see I had a 53, I couldn't believe it. I was so happy for myself.

What do you need to continue to work on to medal at WPIALs?

I still need to work on some technique with my arms and legs. I need to practice walls because Pitt has challenging walls. I need to continue to work on some diving. I'm going for a 51. My coach and I are hoping for that.

Who is your favorite athlete?

When it comes to the Olympics, I look up to Missy Franklin and Michael Phelps. I would watch them swim to help with my technique. They have inspired me so much.

What is the best piece of advice someone has given you?

There are always tough times. There would be good races and bad races. Whenever I was little, my mom always told me to do the best you can. I always tell myself that, even on the bad days.

— Andrew John