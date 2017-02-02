A-K Valley roundup: Freeport hockey wins in overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a matchup against one of the top teams in the PIHL, Freeport stood tall.

Rob Reichenbaugh scored 1 minute, 58 seconds into overtime to give the Yellowjackets a 7-6 victory over Indiana in a Class A game Thursday night at S&T Bank Arena.

Reichenbaugh finished with four goals and two assists for Freeport (7-8), and Morgan Penn made 50 saves to back the Yellowjackets, who were outshot 56-26.

Kyle Hazelett chipped in a goal and two assists, and Alex Colflesh and Cameron Speakman both had a goal and an assist.

Pat O'Neal led Indiana (12-3) with two goals and two assists, with his tallies coming 13 seconds apart late in the second period with Freeport on the power play.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 54, Imani Christian 20 — Lizzy Celko scored 22 points to lead the No. 5 Spartans in their Section 3-A win over Imani Christian (6-9, 4-3).

Chloe Kurpakus added 10 points for St. Joseph (12-7, 5-2).

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 83, Highlands 38 — Ashlyn Jonczak finished with 17 points, but Highlands took the Section 1-4A loss.

Sam Breen netted 36 points for No. 1 North Catholic (17-2, 11-0).

Renee Cebula also recorded 10 rebounds for the Rams (6-14, 3-7).

Vincentian Academy 65, Springdale 15 — Becca Selzer scored 10 points, but Springdale (0-14, 0-12) fell in Section 2-AA action.

Madison Very had a game-high 19 points for No. 3 Vincentian (15-3, 12-0).

Brentwood 50, Riverview 31 — Sydney Mcdonough scored 16 points to lead Riverview (7-12, 4-8) in a Section 2-AA loss to No. 5 Brentwood.

Stephanie Thomas scored 17 points for Brentwood (16-3, 11-1).

Steel Valley 68, Apollo-Ridge 54 — Megan Ost scored a game-high 24 points, and Madalyn Moore added 12 for Apollo-Ridge (8-11, 2-9), but the Vikings dropped a Section 3-3A game to Steel Valley.

Morgan Farrah finished with 22 points to lead Steel Valley (5-13, 2-8).

Mars 62, Armstrong 47 — Lauren Wasylson scored 19 points, and Tai Johnson added 18 as No. 5 Mars (14-5, 8-2) claimed a win in Section 4-5A.

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy57, Beaver County Christian 38 — Ben Pollock recorded a double-double, scoring 30 points and grabbing 20 rebounds as Cheswick Christian Academy defeated Beaver County Christian in nonconference play.

Michael Skledar added 12 points for Cheswick Christian (15-3).

Matt Knab finished with 12 points to lead Beaver County Christian.