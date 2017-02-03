Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: St. Joseph boys lock up postseason berth

Staff Reports | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

The St. Joseph boys basketball team saw a 13-year WPIAL playoff streak snapped last season.

But the Spartans will be participants in this year's postseason as they clinched a playoff berth in Section 3-A Friday with a 69-51 victory over Trinity Christian.

Grant Bendis netted a game-high 25 points to lead St. Joseph (12-7, 5-4). Jack Farrell also scored 16 points for the Spartans, while Daniel Fabergas had 15.

Mitchell Kuczynski contributed to the triumph with 13 rebounds.

Ben Blackburn and Julian Harris led Trinity Christian (2-17, 0-10) with 12 points apiece.

Freeport 61, Mt. Pleasant 53 — Freeport (14-6, 9-1) used a 17-5 run in the third quarter to erase a 30-20 halftime deficit and secure a Section 1-4A win. Evan Schaffhauser had 14 points for Freeport, and Isaiah Bauman added 11. Brandon McCormick scored 13 points, Jason Beranek had 12 and Keith Kalp 11 for the Vikings (4-16, 3-7).

Valley 66, Derry 45 — Valley (10-9, 7-4) raced out a 40-17 lead at halftime on its way to a Section 1-4A win. Dru Stokes had 17 points to lead the Vikings and Nijal Rodgers added 14. Conner Watt led Derry (6-12, 3-7) with 17 points.

Summit Academy 82, Riverview 48 — Nico Sero had a game-high 30 points, but Riverview (4-14, 0-10) dropped a Section 1-AA contest. Omar Coker had 21 points for Summit Academy (8-10, 7-4), and Tyler Harrison scored 18.

East Allegheny 48, Apollo-Ridge 21 — T.J. Banks recorded a game-high 16 points for East Allegheny (11-7, 6-3) as it defeated Apollo-Ridge (3-16, 2-7) in Section 3-3A.

Girls basketball

Franklin Regional 47, Kiski Area 41 — Harley Holloway drained four 3-pointers and scored a team-best 16 points for the Cavaliers (4-15, 0-11) in a Section 4-5A setback. Hannah Potter added 10 points. Franklin Regional (11-8, 6-4) clinched a playoff spot as Sam Hlozek scored a team-high 16.

Men's basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny 82, Penn State New Kensington 77 — Dorian Broadwater led all scorers with 22 points, but Penn State New Kensington suffered its ninth defeat in its last 11 games. Penn State New Kensington (6-12, 4-9) led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Penn State Greater Allegheny (18-5, 12-2) took the lead for good on a George Prota layup that made the score 45-44 four minutes into the second half.

Broadwater hit a 3-pointer to cut the score to 78-75 with two minutes remaining, but Penn State New Kensington missed two free throws, a 3-pointer and had two turnovers down the stretch. Jeremy McMunn hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help seal the win. Curtis Newby led Penn State Greater Allegheny with 17 points. Penn State New Kensington had a trio of players come off the bench to score in double figures. Kenneth Rouse had 11 points and Juwan Willis and Alex Bell scored 10 apiece.

