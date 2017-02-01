Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Lincoln Park's Nelly Cummings, Penn Hills' Desiree Oliver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nelly Cummings

School: Lincoln Park

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Cummings scored 34 points last Tuesday in a win against Mohawk, before netting 30 in a win on Friday. But maybe most notably last week, Cummings hit a game-tying 3-point shot as time expired Sunday against Mars to send the game to overtime, before going on to win. The Bowling Green commit has led Lincoln Park to a 15-4 overall record and 8-0 mark in Section 1-3A.

How were you able to hit the buzzer-beater at the end of regulation Sunday?

My coaches, they put me in the right position and I guess I just made the shot. You miss some, you make some, and this is one I made.

How would you describe your playing style?

I think I play very up-tempo, I'm very good in transition, I can shoot the ball, I can create for my teammates and defend well. I like to think that I can do pretty much a lot of everything on the court, but very dynamic in the open court.

You've had great seasons in the past, but seemed to have really turned it up this year, averaging over 28 points per game. What's led to your improvement?

Me and my dad, we've been putting in work since I was a kid and my teammates and coaches, they all put me in position to do it and trusting me to be the scorer, so that's what I'm going to do.

Patriots or Falcons in the Super Bowl?

Patriots. Tom Brady's a killer.

What's your favorite class?

Math, I love math in general. I love having definite answers.

Desiree Oliver

School: Penn Hills

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Oliver scored 25 points in a win over Fox Chapel on Friday after scoring 11 last Tuesday in a win over Norwin to extend Penn Hills' lead at the top of Section 2-6A. Oliver, who will continue her career next season at Temple, has led Penn Hills to a 15-2 overall record and a perfect 8-0 record in section play.

You've won nine games in a row. What's led to your recent success?

In the beginning we were young, but I think that our sophomores have matured a lot more and are playing for each other now, and everybody's just working harder. So I think that's a big part of it.

Do you think you're starting to play your best at the right time with the playoffs just around the corner?

I hope we're not playing our best ball. I hope we're saving our best ball for a playoff run. We're looking to improve every game.

What led you to commit to Temple?

It wasn't that far away from home, and I went on my official visit and I just clicked with the team and the coaches. I really enjoyed the city campus, so those were the biggest things.

How did you start playing basketball growing up?

I grew up watching my aunt play; she went to Penn Hills. And then I started at a YMCA league when I was young, and I always played with the boys.

What's your favorite class?

For the first time ever I like math, my intro to calculus class. It's a lot of work, but it's clicking for me.