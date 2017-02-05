Shaler freshman bowler Pilyih boosts average

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler freshman bowler Bella Pilyih couldn't help but feel confident. A member of three bowling leagues — a Sunday league, travel league and WPIBL — Pilyih's average shot to its highest ever on the high school circuit.

Pilyih, who holds a 165.67 average, leads the Titans and all freshman in average in the WPIBL's North section. The next closest freshman, Seneca Valley's Kaelah Nelson, is nearly 40 pins below Pilyih.

Her average is sixth-best overall in the section.

“High school has been my highest ever,” Pilyih said. “I was expecting it to be around my other averages. It's really nice because I feel good about it. It helps me be confident in bowling.”

Those good feelings has helped her bowl better than in her other two leagues, where her average hovers between 150 and 157.

Pilyih thought she would be somewhere in that neighborhood for high school, as well.

“Personally, I had expectations to do well because I've been bowling for a long time,” Pilyih said. “Being new to the team, I expected good quality bowling, I guess. I knew there weren't going to be as many girls on the team as in previous years. It was going to be stressful with a full team.”

Playing with a small group — Shaler only has six players — makes the team environment enjoyable, as well.

The Titans are 4-5 and in fourth place in the section.

Shaler coach Shawn Pilyih thought Bella would be at around the same average as her sister, Sami. Sami, a senior, holds a 148.15 average.

“Bella's starting to be more consistent,” Shawn said. “She's stringing strikes together where she didn't before.”

Bella Pilyih, who has a high game of 254 and series of 626, has been improving by focusing on the little things. She feels every detail of her delivery can be fine-tuned.

“I know I need to be positive and remember all the steps and difficult obstacles to keep my arm straight,” Pilyih said. “If I remember to do those and stay positive and confident to make it to states.”

Keeping a strong mental approach is something Pilyih has been working on.

“Occasionally, she gets frustrated and agitated,” coach Pilyih said. “She's getting better at toning it down and not letting it bother her.”

Having success had helped Pilyih avoid any frustration.

“We're very friendly with each other, and it's a nice environment,” she said. “No one is rude and disrespectful. It's welcoming and fun.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.