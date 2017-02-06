Herald roundup: Fox Chapel boys improve to 11-1 in section

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel boys basketball pulled away in the second half to post a 53-40 Section 3-6A win over Norwin on Jan. 31.

The Foxes led 21-16 at the half. Carson Cohen scored 16 points in the win. The Foxes improved to 18-1 overall and 11-1 in the section Feb. 3 with a 74-55 road win over Penn-Trafford. Michael Snowball led the Foxes with 21 points and Cohen added 20.

• Shady Side Academy traveled to North Versailles on Jan. 31 and held off East Allegheny, 54-47, in a Section 3-3A game. Etai Groff led SSA with 25 points. SSA hosted Burrell on Feb. 3 in a battle for the section title. The Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 69-51 win. Groff scored 28 points — including his 1,000th — and Grady Munroe added 18 as the Indians improved to 15-5 overall and 8-1 in the section.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel girls basketball hosted Norwin in a Section 2-6A matchup Jan. 31 and fell 53-42. Bryanna Urso, Jessica Paper and Megan Friday each scored eight points for the Foxes, who saw their overall record drop to 7-12. They are 1-8 in the section.

• In a nonsection game Jan. 31, Freeport used a 15-4 scoring edge in the third quarter to pull away from Shady Side Academy and post a 52-44 win. Sarah Hacke scored 15 points for the Indians.

The Indians hosted Seton-La Salle on Feb. 2 and used a 21-6 first quarter edge to hold post a 60-47 Section 3-3A win. Caroline Benec and Hacke each scored 14 points as SSA improved to 3-7 in the section and 5-14 overall.

Swimming

Fox Chapel swimming hosted Woodland Hills on Jan. 29, and the Foxes highlighted senior night with a pair of wins. The girls won 100-69 and the boys posted a 112-70 win.

Maria Luciana qualified for WPIALs in the 200 IM. Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Molly Weise, Sadye Miller, Jaclyn Filo and Morgann Green; Jaclyn Filo (200 IM); Megan Weise (200 free); Molly Weise (50 free); Dixon Veltri (diving); Joslyn Filo (100 fly); Maddie Doerr (100 free); Grace Gackenbach (500 free); and the 200 free relay team of Sada Lantgios, Camille Cagley, Green and Joslyn Filo.

Boys winners were Bohan Yao (200 IM), Brandon Brewster (500 free), Nathan Wecht (100 breaststroke), the 400 free relay team of Jimmy Michel, Tristan McClellan, Yao and Nathaniel Roe and the boys 200 medley relay team of Jonah Cagley, Yao, Liam Botos and Michel.

In a meet on Feb. 2, the FC girls beat Gateway, 96-84, to improve to 9-0 while the boys fell to 8-1 after losing by 99-87. Joslyn Filo won the 50 free and 500 free while Jaclyn Filo won the 100 fly. The 400 free relay team of Maia Pauley, Maria Lucianna, Megan Weise and Jaclyn Filo also won while Elizabeth Mountz won in diving. Annika Urban won the 100 breatstroke.

For the boys, Yao won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and the 200 medley relay team of Cagley, Botos, Yao and Roe won, as did Colin Hackwelder in the 500 free. Botos won the 100 fly and Cagley won in diving. The 200 free relay team of Yao, Roe, McClellan and Cagley also picked up a first-place finish.

• The Shady Side Academy swim team had a pair of meets last week. On Jan. 31, the girls lost to Plum, 91-79, and the boys fell 101-67. On Feb. 2, the girls beat Northgate, 90-78, while the boys lost 92-78. The girls are now 7-2 overall and 3-0 in section with the boys standing at 4-5 overall and 2-1 in section.

“It was some tough competition for us this week,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “However, it produced our fastest swimming of the year. There were some fantastic performances for both of our teams, even if it did not result in wins. Our kids definitely proved a lot to themselves.”

Skiing

The USSA Eastern Region Pa. Cup races were held at Blue Mountain on Jan. 27-29. Fox Chapel's Brianna Lucas finished third in the U16 Giant Slalom and third overall. Katherine Kauma was 10th and Lizzy Kauma finished 11th. In action on the 28th, Caroline Smith finished first overall in the Giant Slalom U19 group.

Lucas finished second in the U16 and third overall. FC's Sean McCoy was 10th in the U19. On the final day, Smith finished second and Lucas third while McCoy again finished 10th.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.