Other High School Sports

Sewickley Academy's Tsudis, QV's Kimmy win at indoor rowing championships

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Mia Tsudis is a rower at Sewickley Academy.
Quaker Valley's Tessa Kimmy competed at the Pittsburgh indoor rowing championships in January.

Sewickley Academy senior Mia Tsudis and Quaker Valley junior Tessa Kimmy took steps up at the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship regatta hosted by the Three Rivers Rowing Association Jan. 28 at the Kingsley Association in the East End.

Tsudis, 17, of Ben Avon claimed first place in the Lightweight High School Senior Girls final by completing 2,000 meters on an ergometer in 7 minutes, 54.7 seconds.

She was runner-up among lightweight high school junior varsity girls in 2016.

Kimmy, 16, of Bell Acres took first place in High School JV Girls 9-11 (7:28.7) after placing second in that event last year. She was one of 34 competitors.

Both are members of the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

“I always strive to challenge myself, so I was pleased to see that the training I've done with my teammates has paid off,” Tsudis said.

“I knew I needed to get stronger and faster if I wanted to come in first this year,” Kimmy said. “It is a very good feeling to know all the hard work is paying off.”

Kimmy said she gained confidence for the C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championship Feb. 12 in Boston.

“With the (Pittsburgh) Indoor Sprints happening in the middle of our winter season, the results help me see where I stand among other rowers my age,” she said.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing interim coach Jonathan Crist said indoor meets are a good measure of training.

Tsudis plans to continue her career at Georgetown University in the 2017-18 season.

“It has always been a dream of mine to attend Georgetown,” she said. “I am very excited to be in our nation's capital (where the campus is located).”

Crist admires Tsudis' dedication and believes it will help her with the Hoyas.

Tsudis plans to study economics and become a business consultant.

Quaker Valley senior Anna Farnan earned a bronze medal in the High School Senior Girls final and a gold in the High School Mixed 6-person Relay final competing for Three Rivers Junior Rowing.

Others on the relay team were Chartiers Valley senior Garrett Stocker, formerly of Sewickley Academy, and Bethel Park senior Wyatt Hathaway, Avonworth senior Nathaniel Walko, Avonworth sophomore Julia Casey and Quaker Valley freshman Claire Grubb.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

