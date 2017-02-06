Plum roller hockey eyes big finish

It's not how a team starts a season that counts. It's how a team finishes that matters, especially when heading into the postseason.

It might have taken half a season for the Plum Inline Hockey team to finds its spot among the four tiers of divisions the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Roller Hockey League has, but once Plum got settled in, the Mustangs went to work to turn around their season.

After starting the season with a 4-0 record, Plum (6-8) was moved from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to help with the competitive balance of the league. The lower the tier, the better the competition.

“They said, ‘You guys are destroying everybody, so were going to put you in with more competition,' ” said John Kadlecik, who is in his fourth season as Plum's coach.

The jump down two tiers proved disastrous for a talented Plum team that was a inexpereiced on the back end and at goalie. The Mustangs went 0-7 competing in Tier 2.

“We have six of the best players (in the league), but our goalies have never played goalie,” Kadlecik said. “We started getting down on ourselves, but we started talking and my thing is to always have fun.”

Lucky for the Mustangs a midseason shuffling of the deck came and moved Plum up one notch to Tier 3, where they not only fit in better but have won five of its last six games. Plum got its first Tier 3 win in a 9-8 nail bitter against Canon-McMillan.

“At the midseason, they put us where we should have been,” Kadlecik said.

Winning is a great cure-all for a team that was being pushed around. Once the announcement was made to move the Mustangs up, Kadlecik said the team's attitude changed almost immediately.

“They were excited because they felt that they could compete (in Tier 3),” Kadlecik said. “That changed the whole (season). Before, it was like they were just going through the motions, and now it's like, ‘Let's play, and let's do this.' ”

If the Mustangs are going make it through the Tier 3 postseason bracket, Kadlecik is going to need production from his stars. The Mustangs are led by A.J. Adamski's 11 goals and eight assists followed by Jeremy D'Antonio (11 goals, 6 assists) and John Kadlecik (12 goals, 4 assists).

“I want to land somewhere in the middle of the (postseason bracket), and we'll just get better as we go,” Kadlecik said.

All 12 teams in Tier 3 make the postseason. Kadlecik isn't sure if the top two teams get a bye but likes where his team is projected to land, which is anywhere between the No. 5-7 seeds.

“My thing with them is, there's nobody that we can't compete with, especially in the tier we're in now. And if I have the whole team, I'd put them up against any of the other teams,” Kadlecik said.

