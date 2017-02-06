Dryburgh excels on, off court at Brentwood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know that:

• Morgan Dryburgh, a 5-foot-10 junior forward on the Brentwood girls basketball team, has a sparkling 4.3 grade-point average?

“As with all of our players, Morgan is a multi-sport athlete who excels in the classroom as well as on the court,” coach Rachel Thomas said.

Dryburgh, who also plays volleyball at Brentwood, ranks second on the Spartans' hoops team in scoring and rebounding.

• Two local athletes at Central Catholic, Kurt “Braeden” Hinish and Jacob Hinish, officially signed national letters of intent last week and will continue their football careers at Notre Dame and Yale, respectively?

Kurt (6-3, 275) and Jacob (6-3, 260) are cousins, both live in the Baldwin-Whitehall area, both are honors students, and both were recruited as offensive linemen.

Kurt's dad, also named Kurt, played defensive tackle at Slippery Rock. Jacob's father, Christian, played offensive tackle at Georgia Tech.

• Baldwin's Bob Johnston took first place in the boys pole vault event at a recent Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor track and field meet at Edinboro University?

Johnston, a senior, cleared 13 feet, 4 inches to win the event.

The Highlanders' 3,200-meter relay unit, consisting of Casey Conboy, Jack Mezeivtch, Noah Wysocki and Zack Zovko, placed second in 8:41.69.

The team's distance medley relayers, consisting of Conboy, Rob Didomenico, Mezeivtch and Brandon O'Malley; and the 800-meter relayers, consisting of Arlen Hooks, Nick Lachut, Anthony Rago and Ummat Rizayev, also were medalists.

O'Malley placed third in the 400 (51.64) and long jump (20-10.5).

• Three Baldwin girls — Macy Hale (mile run), Amanda Shiflet (high jump) and Amber Yauch (long jump) — were medalists at the TSTCA indoor meet?

• Seton-La Salle senior Luke lineman Blahut signed a national letter of intent last week with IUP?

Blahut will join the Crimson Hawks' football program as a preferred walk-on.

• The Baldwin boys basketball team has clinched its second consecutive WPIAL playoff berth?

The Highlanders lost to North Hills, 65-58, last year in the first round to end up 16-7 overall. North Hills finished as the WPIAL Class AAAA runner-up.

• Trevor Gorman, a senior forward on the Baldwin hockey team, plans to attend Seton Hall University after his high school graduation?

• The Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor championships will take place Feb. 18 at Edinboro University?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.