Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Highlands boys basketball defeats former section rival Deer Lakes

Staff Reports | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Mitch DeZort scored a game-high 30 points, and Highlands held off hot-shooting Deer Lakes as the Rams won 66-57 in a nonsection matchup between former section rivals.

The win extends the Highlands' (11-9) winning streak to four games while ending the Lancers' four-game streak.

Deer Lakes (10-9) shot 11 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc. Matt Kadlik drained five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points for the Lancers, Darsie Noah added 13 and Jake Kelly chipped in with 12 for the Lancers.

Johnny Crise added 12 for the Rams.

Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Trinity Christian Academy 35 — Senior Ben Pollock scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as Cheswick Christian (16-3) downed Trinity Christian in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference matchup. Armoni Obringer led Trinity Christian with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 36, Seed of Faith 11 — Cheswick Christian Academy held a 19-2 halftime lead, and Kathleen Swartzwelder led all scorers with 15 points as the Lady Chargers downed SWCAC foe Seeds of Faith. Bethany Kosor led Seed of Faith with 11 points.

Men's basketball

Penn State Du Bois 87, Penn State New Kensington 74 — The local Lions never held a lead as Penn State Du Bois scored 22 points off of 11 Penn State New Kensington turnovers to pull away from PSNK in a Penn State University Athletic Conference matchup at the PSNK Field House.

The loss drops PSNK into 13th place in the 14-team PSUAC and eliminates the local Lions from the PSUAC postseason tourney.

Freshman Kenny Rouse came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points, and Juwan Willis added 13 for PSNK (6-13, 4-10). Tristan Pierce led Penn State Du Bois (12-9, 8-6) with 21 points.

PSNK shot 37 percent (28 of 75) from the floor compared to Du Bois' 49 percent (32 of 65).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.