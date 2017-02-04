Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Highlands boys basketball defeats former section rival Deer Lakes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mitch DeZort scored a game-high 30 points, and Highlands held off hot-shooting Deer Lakes as the Rams won 66-57 in a nonsection matchup between former section rivals.

The win extends the Highlands' (11-9) winning streak to four games while ending the Lancers' four-game streak.

Deer Lakes (10-9) shot 11 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc. Matt Kadlik drained five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points for the Lancers, Darsie Noah added 13 and Jake Kelly chipped in with 12 for the Lancers.

Johnny Crise added 12 for the Rams.

Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Trinity Christian Academy 35 — Senior Ben Pollock scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as Cheswick Christian (16-3) downed Trinity Christian in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference matchup. Armoni Obringer led Trinity Christian with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 36, Seed of Faith 11 — Cheswick Christian Academy held a 19-2 halftime lead, and Kathleen Swartzwelder led all scorers with 15 points as the Lady Chargers downed SWCAC foe Seeds of Faith. Bethany Kosor led Seed of Faith with 11 points.

Men's basketball

Penn State Du Bois 87, Penn State New Kensington 74 — The local Lions never held a lead as Penn State Du Bois scored 22 points off of 11 Penn State New Kensington turnovers to pull away from PSNK in a Penn State University Athletic Conference matchup at the PSNK Field House.

The loss drops PSNK into 13th place in the 14-team PSUAC and eliminates the local Lions from the PSUAC postseason tourney.

Freshman Kenny Rouse came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points, and Juwan Willis added 13 for PSNK (6-13, 4-10). Tristan Pierce led Penn State Du Bois (12-9, 8-6) with 21 points.

PSNK shot 37 percent (28 of 75) from the floor compared to Du Bois' 49 percent (32 of 65).