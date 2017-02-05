Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Hempfield bowling teams on a roll

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

For the better part of this season, the boys and girls bowling teams at Hempfield have cruised through their competition.

Both teams have 8-1 records sit atop the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League standings of their respective Southeast divisions.

For the boys team, however, the one loss is notable as it happened in its most recent match against Norwin on Wednesday and represents the group's first loss in WPIBL regular season play in the last three years.

Yet, Hempfield coach Rich Gockel said while the loss is a downer, the timing of it isn't as detrimental as it could have been.

“I'm kind of happy that it happened now and not when we go to the conference tournament or regionals and those things,” Gockel said. “It's better to just get it out of our system now.”

As defending WPIBL champions, the Hempfield boys bowlers have little time to shake off the loss as the postseason team tournament rapidly approaches Feb. 15. In order to rally, the Spartans will continue to lean heavily on seniors Josh Marks and Josh Bittner.

“Marks is averaging a score of 202 for us. He's been around all four years here. He's my leadoff bowler, so he likes to get out and jump ahead of everybody,” Gockel said.

“Bittner is my captain, so he's the guy who pushes the team. He leads more vocally while Marks probably leads more by example.”

Juniors Brady Stiffler (188 average) and Jerome Konieczka (186) also are performing well, and freshmen Ethan Hayden and Luke Vukovich are contributing, with average scores around 183.

On the girls side, Hempfield is led by seniors who played key roles on last season's squad that finished second at the state championships.

Team captain Ashton Altman, who averages 193, leads the group. Senior Kaylee Daniska rolls an average of 191, and fellow seniors Caitlyn Wineman and Taylor Falbo have also been performing at a high level, with averages of 185 and 178, respectively.

“Ashton's been there for four years, and Kaylee, Caitlyn and Taylor are in their third year with us. They respond very well to directions and make great mid-match adjustments,” Gockel said. “Their experience gives them an immense advantage. Plus, all four of those girls were in junior programs since they were very young, so they've had hands-on instruction since Day 1.”

Both teams have been successful during the regular season, and Gockel said he and the bowlers are proud of that. However, postseason success is still the big motivator, according to the coach.

“Last year, the boys finished third in the state and the girls finished second. So we feel, for both the boys and the ladies teams, that we have unfinished business,” he said.

“We also have our singles and with Ashton, Kaylee and Josh. I think all three have fantastic shots. We'd love to have one of our girls or guys win a singles state title, too.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

