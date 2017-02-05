A-K Valley sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

Burrell girls basketball (6-13, 5-5) hopes to clean up its playoff credentials when it hosts Freeport (13-7, 8-3) at 7:30 p.m. The Bucs enter the week tied with Deer Lakes (6-12, 5-5) for third in Section 1-4A and one game up on Knoch (6-13, 4-6). The Yellowjackets won their first game against the Bucs, 51-37.

TUESDAY

Springdale boys basketball (9-7, 4-6) visits Serra Catholic (7-13, 3-7) at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to lock up a playoff berth in Section 1-AA. The Eagles need a win to stay in the postseason picture. When the teams met Jan. 13, the Dynamos withstood a Serra Catholic comeback attempt to win 57-54.

• Valley's boys (10-10, 7-4) head to Deer Lakes (10-9, 5-5) for a 7:30 p.m. game that gives the Vikings an opportunity to clinch third in Section 1-4A.

WEDNESDAY

St. Joseph girls basketball (12-7) will see how it sizes up to Class 6A competition when it hosts Butler (10-8) at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans likely will enter the WPIAL Class A playoffs as the second-place team out of Section 3.

THURSDAY

Burrell and Kiski Area wrestling head to Hershey for the PIAA team tournaments as the WPIAL Class AA and Class AAA champions, respectively. First-round matches begin Thursday at Giant Center. Neither the Bucs nor the Cavaliers will know their first-round opponents until Monday. Burrell will meet the winner of a preliminary-round match between District 4 runner-up Line Mountain and District 9 runner-up Coudersport. Kiski Area will meet the winner of the prelim between District 3 third-place finisher Central Dauphin and District 1 fourth-place finisher Downingtown West.

FRIDAY

Kiski Area hockey's second-to-last game of the PIHL Class A regular season comes against an opponent that's surging. The Cavaliers (10-5), losers of their last three, head to the Cambria County War Memorial for an 8:30 game against Westmont Hilltop (8-6-1), which is unbeaten in its last four.

SATURDAY

Riverview boys basketball (4-10) has struggled in against Section 1-2A competition and might end the season winless in that group. It entered the week 0-10 in Section 1 with two games remaining. But the Raiders might find a silver lining when they host Class A Winchester Thurston (9-8) at 6 p.m. with a win over the Bears, they'll finish the season with at least a .500 record against nonsection competition.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Court report: St. Joseph's Grant Bendis scored a game-high 25 points in a 69-51 win over Trinity Christian on Friday to ensure that the Spartans returned to the WPIAL playoffs after seeing their 13-season qualifying streak end in 2016. Bendis also had a double-double in a loss to Deer Lakes earlier in the week.

• Icy hot, part 1: Freeport goaltender Morgan Penn made 50 saves in the Yellowjackets' 7-6 win over Class A power Indiana on Thursday.

• Icy hot, part 2: Burrell goalie Andrew Burkett on Monday made 48 saves during the Bucs' 3-3 tie against Division II frontrunner Meadville, which entered the game with a perfect 16-0 record.

• Mat matters: Kiski Area's Noah Levett reached and surpassed the 100-win mark for his career during the Cavaliers' run through the WPIAL team tournament.