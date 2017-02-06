Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes girls clinch playoff berth

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Deer Lakes needed a win to get in, and the Lancers took care of business.

Alexa Burke scored a game-high 21 points, leading Deer Lakes to a 63-13 victory over Valley in a Section 1-4A girls basketball game Monday, a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Lancers.

Cassidy Chmura added 16 points for Deer Lakes (7-12, 6-5), which qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Tayah Hill scored five points to lead Valley (1-17, 0-11).

Highlands 69, Knoch 63 (3OT) — Behind a pair of double-double performances, the Rams overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to down Section 1-4A rival Knoch. Nicole Boda scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Ashley Jonczak added 25 points and 10 rebounds for Highlands (7-14, 4-7). Jonczak scored six points in the third overtime, when Highlands outscored Knoch, 8-2.

Renee Cebula chipped in with 13 points for the Rams. Gabby Fennell led Knoch (6-14, 4-7) with 19 points.

St. Joseph 68, Eden ChristianAcademy 28 — Chloe Kurpakus scored a game-high 20 points as No. 5 St. Joseph cruised to a Section 3-A win over Eden Christian Academy (1-14, 1-7). Lizzy Celko chipped in 19 points, and Alex Jones added 11 points for St. Joseph (13-7, 6-2).

Leechburg 55, Springdale 13 — Cameron Davies scored 18 points as Leechburg breezed past Springdale in Section 2-AA play. Mikayla Lovelace added 17 points for Leechburg (12-8, 9-4). Becca Selzer scored five points for Springdale (0-15, 0-13).

Riverview 66, Northgate 30 — Ariel Rafferty scored a game-high 27 points as Riverview defeated Northgate (7-12, 3-10) in Section 2-AA play. Sydney McDonough scored 12 points, and Mackenzie Lauff added 11 points for Riverview (8-12, 5-8).

Hampton 63, Kiski Area 49 — The Cavaliers hung with No. 1 Hampton through the first quarter, but the Talbots pulled away in the second to post a Section 4-5A victory. Harley Holloway led Kiski Area (4-16, 0-12) with 25 points, and Hannah Potter added 13. Laryn Edwards scored 18 for Hampton (18-1, 11-0).

Hockey

Burrell 16, Elizabeth Forward2 — Dillon Butz scored five goals and added an assist, powering Burrell to a PIHL Division II victory over Elizabeth Forward (4-13-2). Tyler Stewart tallied four goals, and Mario Ritchie added two for the Bucs (12-2-3). Bryce Schueler and Dylan Zelonka each had a goal and two assists.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.