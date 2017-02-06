A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes girls clinch playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer Lakes needed a win to get in, and the Lancers took care of business.

Alexa Burke scored a game-high 21 points, leading Deer Lakes to a 63-13 victory over Valley in a Section 1-4A girls basketball game Monday, a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Lancers.

Cassidy Chmura added 16 points for Deer Lakes (7-12, 6-5), which qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Tayah Hill scored five points to lead Valley (1-17, 0-11).

Highlands 69, Knoch 63 (3OT) — Behind a pair of double-double performances, the Rams overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to down Section 1-4A rival Knoch. Nicole Boda scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Ashley Jonczak added 25 points and 10 rebounds for Highlands (7-14, 4-7). Jonczak scored six points in the third overtime, when Highlands outscored Knoch, 8-2.

Renee Cebula chipped in with 13 points for the Rams. Gabby Fennell led Knoch (6-14, 4-7) with 19 points.

St. Joseph 68, Eden ChristianAcademy 28 — Chloe Kurpakus scored a game-high 20 points as No. 5 St. Joseph cruised to a Section 3-A win over Eden Christian Academy (1-14, 1-7). Lizzy Celko chipped in 19 points, and Alex Jones added 11 points for St. Joseph (13-7, 6-2).

Leechburg 55, Springdale 13 — Cameron Davies scored 18 points as Leechburg breezed past Springdale in Section 2-AA play. Mikayla Lovelace added 17 points for Leechburg (12-8, 9-4). Becca Selzer scored five points for Springdale (0-15, 0-13).

Riverview 66, Northgate 30 — Ariel Rafferty scored a game-high 27 points as Riverview defeated Northgate (7-12, 3-10) in Section 2-AA play. Sydney McDonough scored 12 points, and Mackenzie Lauff added 11 points for Riverview (8-12, 5-8).

Hampton 63, Kiski Area 49 — The Cavaliers hung with No. 1 Hampton through the first quarter, but the Talbots pulled away in the second to post a Section 4-5A victory. Harley Holloway led Kiski Area (4-16, 0-12) with 25 points, and Hannah Potter added 13. Laryn Edwards scored 18 for Hampton (18-1, 11-0).

Hockey

Burrell 16, Elizabeth Forward2 — Dillon Butz scored five goals and added an assist, powering Burrell to a PIHL Division II victory over Elizabeth Forward (4-13-2). Tyler Stewart tallied four goals, and Mario Ritchie added two for the Bucs (12-2-3). Bryce Schueler and Dylan Zelonka each had a goal and two assists.