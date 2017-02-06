High school scores, schedules for Feb. 6, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday's results
Class 5A
Section 2
Knoch 72, West Allegheny 47
Nonsection
Montour 77, South Fayette 52
Freedom 75, Holy Family Academy 46
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton-La Salle, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Holy Family Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian at WPSD, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings
(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. William Allen (11) 20-0 1
2. Reading (3) 19-2 2
3. Roman Catholic (12) 17-2 3
4. Abington (1) 17-4 5
5. Emmaus (11) 17-3 6
6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-4 7
7. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 18-3 8
8. Hazleton (2) 14-2 9
9. Pine-Richland (7) 19-1 4
10. Pocono Mountain West (11) 16-3 10
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 17-3 1
2. Bangor (11) 20-1 3
3. Abington Heights (2) 16-3 2
4. Mastery Charter North (12) 22-0 5
5. Chester (1) 16-4 6
6. Meadville (10) 16-1 8
7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 13-7 4
8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 14-6 9
9. Great Valley (1) 17-4 NR
10. Whitehall (11) 15-5 7
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 20-2 1
2. Quaker Valley (7) 18-2 2
3. New Castle (7) 17-2 3
4. Scranton Prep (2) 16-3 4
5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 14-5 5
6. Strong Vincent (10) 16-2 7
7. Universal Audenried (12) 16-4 6
8. Clearfield (9) 19-1 8
9. Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-3 10
10. Middletown (3) 17-4 9
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 13-6 1
2. Del-Val Charter (12) 17-5 2
3. Trinity (3) 19-2 3
4. Lincoln Park (7) 16-4 4
5. York Catholic (3) 20-1 5
6. Valley Forge (1) 17-4 6
7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 19-2 7
8. Greenville (10) 19-0 8
9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 15-4 9
10. Washington (7) 16-3 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Constitution (12) 13-8 1
2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 14-8 2
3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 18-0 3
4. Bishop Canevin (7) 16-3 5
5. Sewickley Academy (7) 15-4 4
6. Marian Catholic (11) 18-2 8
7. Bishop McCort (6) 16-2 9
8. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 13-5 7
9. Church Farm (1) 13-8 6
10. Coudersport (9) 18-0 10
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 17-1 1
2. St. John Neumann (4) 17-0 2
3. Elk County Catholic (9) 19-0 3
4. Monessen (7) 14-6 5
5. Saltsburg (6) 19-1 6
6. York Country Day (3) 15-4 4
7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 18-1 7
8. Faith Christian (1) 18-2 8
9. Lourdes Regional (4) 15-5 9
10. Vincentian (7) 16-3 10
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 46, North Hills 32
Pine-Richland 58, Shaler 31
Seneca Valley 29, Butler 22
Section 3
Bethel Park 62, Baldwin 54
Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 17
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 50, South Fayette 49
Montour 59, Moon 52
West Allegheny 65, Lincoln Park 20
Section 2
Gateway 46, West Mifflin 25
McKeesport 53, Thomas Jefferson 46
Oakland Catholic 57, Woodland Hills 28
Section 3
Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 44
Greensburg Salem 50, Albert Gallatin 40
Ringgold 45, Uniontown 26
Section 4
Hampton 63, Kiski Area 49
Mars 72, Franklin Regional 47
Plum 41, Armstrong 35
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 56, Freeport 28
Deer Lakes 63, Valley 13
Highlands 69, Knoch 63
Section 2
Ambridge 49, New Castle 41
Beaver 54, Quaker Valley 48
Blackhawk 76, Central Valley 59
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53
Keystone Oaks 64, Belle Vernon 41
Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 9
South Park 66, Southmoreland 34
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 59, Ellwood City 33
Mohawk 51, Beaver Falls 23
Neshannock 46, Riverside 33
Section 2
Brownsville 37, South Side Beaver 25
East Allegheny 74, McGuffey 18
South Allegheny 43, Waynesburg 13
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 68, Apollo-Ridge 21
Carlynton 60, Steel Valley 32
Avonworth 60, Shady Side Academy 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 68, New Brighton 23
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Fort Cherry 18
Burgettstown 44, Aliquippa 33
Section 2
Leechburg 55, Springdale 13
Riverview 66, Northgate 30
Sto-Rox 59, Ellis School 27
Vincentian Academy 67, Brentwood 55
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Beth-Center 34
Jeannette 51, Carmichaels 46
Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 45, Sewickley Academy 34
Quigley Catholic 39, Rochester 33
Union 33, Propel Andrew Street 19
Section 3
St. Joseph 68, Eden Christian Academy 28
Winchester Thurston 62, Imani Christian 31
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 57, Calvary Baptist 30
Indiana 46, Allderdice 24
City League
Homer Center 54, Penns Manor 48
Ligonier Valley 29, Marion Center 26
West Shamokin 43, Blairsville 34
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 6 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Plants and Pillars at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
@PAGirlsHoops state rankings
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 19-1 1
2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 19-1 2
3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 15-5 3
4. Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4 4
5. Cedar Crest (3) 21-0 5
6. North Penn (1) 18-2 6
7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 17-2 7
8. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 20-0 10
9. Easton (11) 18-2 9
10. Central Bucks West (1) 16-4 8
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-6 1
2. Southern Lehigh (11) 20-0 2
3. Hampton (WPIAL) 17-1 3
4. Trinity (WPIAL) 18-2 4
5. Harrisburg (3) 18-3 5
6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-6 7
7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-5 6
8. Springfield-Delco (1) 17-3 8
9. South Fayette (WPIAL) 15-3 NR
10. Greencastle-Antrim (3) 17-3 NR
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 18-2 1
2. Villa Maria (10) 15-4 2
3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 18-2 4
4. Northern Lebanon (3) 20-1 5
5. Greater Nanticoke (2) 17-1 3
6. Montoursville (4) 19-1 6
7. Forest Hills (6) 16-1 9
8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 17-4 7
9. Athens (4) 17-2 8
10. Wyomissing (3) 20-1 NR
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-4 1
2. Dunmore (2) 17-0 2
3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 18-1 3
4. Mount Carmel (4) 19-1 4
5. St. Basil Academy (1) 22-0 5
6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 21-0 6
7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 19-0 7
8. Holy Redeemer (2) 14-3 8
9. Moniteau (9) 17-2 NR
10. West Shamokin (6) 19-2 NR
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Minersville (11) 20-0 1
2. Bishop McCort (6) 14-2 2
3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 16-2 3
4. Bellwood-Antis (6) 18-2 4
5. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 18-2 6
6. Camp Hill (3) 18-4 5
7. Sayre (4) 19-2 7
8. Coudersport (9) 17-1 8
9. Mahanoy Area (4) 17-2 9
10. Greensburg Central Catholic (WPIAL) 15-4 NR
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 16-0 1
2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 18-1 2
3. Bishop Carroll (6) 15-4 4
4. Jenkintown (1) 16-5 3
5. Linden Hall (3) 18-1 5
6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 14-6 6
7. North Clarion (9) 17-2 7
8. West Greene (WPIAL) 16-3 9
9. Juniata Valley (6) 17-3 NR
10. Halifax (3) 17-3 8
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
Bethel Park 6, Pine-Richland 6 (OT)
Armstrong at Butler (n)
Class AA
Plum 2, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)
Bishop Canevin at Mars (n)
Latrobe at Hampton (n)
Class A
Baldwin 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 0
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 4
South Park at Montour (n)
Division II
Ringgold 8, John Marshall 4
Elizabeth Forward at Burrell (n)
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Division II
Meadville at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 8:15 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Monday's result
Shady Side Academy 74, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51
Girls
Monday's result
Shady Side Academy 95, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66
Wrestling
WPIAL
Nonsection
Plum 40, Hampton 34
PIAA tournament
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday's results
Bethlehem Catholic 54, Cumberland Valley 12
Central Dauphin 40, Downingtown West 21
North Allegheny 73, Carrick 6
Owen J. Roberts 46, Archbishop Wood 21
Class AA
Preliminary round
Monday's results
Harbor Creek 47, Derry 14
Line Mountain 41, Coudersport 21
Northern Lebanon 48, Wilson Area 24
Saegertown 37, Moshannon Valley 21
Wyalusing Valley 34, Bermudian Springs 31
Monday's summary
Class AA
PIAA tournament
Preliminary round
Harbor Creek 47, Derry 14
106 pounds: Joe Gabler (HC) p. Colton McCallen, 1:33
113: Andrew Dalton (HC) d. Kace Sabedra, 7-1
120: Jason Baker (D) t.f. Mike Gabler, 21-5 (5:47)
126: Nick Osterkamp (HC) p. Shawn Broadway, 1:58
132: Mark Sallot (HC) m.d. Onreey Stewart, 15-3
138: Hunter Lewis (HC) p. Trey Weinell, 0:58
145: Dom Jellison (D) d. Riley Plyler, 5-3
152: Jason Bratt (HC) p. Gannon Lenhart, 3:08
160: Shane Watkins (HC) d. Colton Nemcheck, 7-3
170: Zach Cassidy (HC) p. Dillion Kirtland, 3:21
182: Dom DeLuca (D) d. Phil Folmar, 8-5
195: Joe Viscuso (HC) d. Matt Marron, 9-4
220: Noah Wiencek (D) d. Shane Haskins, 8-6
285: Jarod Newara (HC) m.d. Hunter Edmiston, 10-0
*Match started at 170
Thursday's schedule
PIAA tournament
(District-Place) Team name
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 6 p.m.
(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts winner; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)
All matches at 8 p.m.
(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Thursday's schedule
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 2 p.m.
(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.
All matches at 4 p.m.
(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
