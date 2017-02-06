High school scores, schedules for Feb. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

Class 5A

Section 2

Knoch 72, West Allegheny 47

Nonsection

Montour 77, South Fayette 52

Freedom 75, Holy Family Academy 46

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton-La Salle, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Holy Family Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian at WPSD, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings

(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. William Allen (11) 20-0 1

2. Reading (3) 19-2 2

3. Roman Catholic (12) 17-2 3

4. Abington (1) 17-4 5

5. Emmaus (11) 17-3 6

6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-4 7

7. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 18-3 8

8. Hazleton (2) 14-2 9

9. Pine-Richland (7) 19-1 4

10. Pocono Mountain West (11) 16-3 10

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 17-3 1

2. Bangor (11) 20-1 3

3. Abington Heights (2) 16-3 2

4. Mastery Charter North (12) 22-0 5

5. Chester (1) 16-4 6

6. Meadville (10) 16-1 8

7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 13-7 4

8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 14-6 9

9. Great Valley (1) 17-4 NR

10. Whitehall (11) 15-5 7

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 20-2 1

2. Quaker Valley (7) 18-2 2

3. New Castle (7) 17-2 3

4. Scranton Prep (2) 16-3 4

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 14-5 5

6. Strong Vincent (10) 16-2 7

7. Universal Audenried (12) 16-4 6

8. Clearfield (9) 19-1 8

9. Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-3 10

10. Middletown (3) 17-4 9

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 13-6 1

2. Del-Val Charter (12) 17-5 2

3. Trinity (3) 19-2 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 16-4 4

5. York Catholic (3) 20-1 5

6. Valley Forge (1) 17-4 6

7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 19-2 7

8. Greenville (10) 19-0 8

9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 15-4 9

10. Washington (7) 16-3 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Constitution (12) 13-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 14-8 2

3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 18-0 3

4. Bishop Canevin (7) 16-3 5

5. Sewickley Academy (7) 15-4 4

6. Marian Catholic (11) 18-2 8

7. Bishop McCort (6) 16-2 9

8. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 13-5 7

9. Church Farm (1) 13-8 6

10. Coudersport (9) 18-0 10

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 17-1 1

2. St. John Neumann (4) 17-0 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 19-0 3

4. Monessen (7) 14-6 5

5. Saltsburg (6) 19-1 6

6. York Country Day (3) 15-4 4

7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 18-1 7

8. Faith Christian (1) 18-2 8

9. Lourdes Regional (4) 15-5 9

10. Vincentian (7) 16-3 10

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 46, North Hills 32

Pine-Richland 58, Shaler 31

Seneca Valley 29, Butler 22

Section 3

Bethel Park 62, Baldwin 54

Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 17

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 50, South Fayette 49

Montour 59, Moon 52

West Allegheny 65, Lincoln Park 20

Section 2

Gateway 46, West Mifflin 25

McKeesport 53, Thomas Jefferson 46

Oakland Catholic 57, Woodland Hills 28

Section 3

Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 44

Greensburg Salem 50, Albert Gallatin 40

Ringgold 45, Uniontown 26

Section 4

Hampton 63, Kiski Area 49

Mars 72, Franklin Regional 47

Plum 41, Armstrong 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 56, Freeport 28

Deer Lakes 63, Valley 13

Highlands 69, Knoch 63

Section 2

Ambridge 49, New Castle 41

Beaver 54, Quaker Valley 48

Blackhawk 76, Central Valley 59

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 55, Derry 53

Keystone Oaks 64, Belle Vernon 41

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 9

South Park 66, Southmoreland 34

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 59, Ellwood City 33

Mohawk 51, Beaver Falls 23

Neshannock 46, Riverside 33

Section 2

Brownsville 37, South Side Beaver 25

East Allegheny 74, McGuffey 18

South Allegheny 43, Waynesburg 13

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 68, Apollo-Ridge 21

Carlynton 60, Steel Valley 32

Avonworth 60, Shady Side Academy 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 68, New Brighton 23

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Fort Cherry 18

Burgettstown 44, Aliquippa 33

Section 2

Leechburg 55, Springdale 13

Riverview 66, Northgate 30

Sto-Rox 59, Ellis School 27

Vincentian Academy 67, Brentwood 55

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Beth-Center 34

Jeannette 51, Carmichaels 46

Serra Catholic 82, Frazier 57

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 45, Sewickley Academy 34

Quigley Catholic 39, Rochester 33

Union 33, Propel Andrew Street 19

Section 3

St. Joseph 68, Eden Christian Academy 28

Winchester Thurston 62, Imani Christian 31

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 57, Calvary Baptist 30

Indiana 46, Allderdice 24

City League

Homer Center 54, Penns Manor 48

Ligonier Valley 29, Marion Center 26

West Shamokin 43, Blairsville 34

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 6 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Plants and Pillars at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

@PAGirlsHoops state rankings

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 19-1 1

2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 19-1 2

3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 15-5 3

4. Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4 4

5. Cedar Crest (3) 21-0 5

6. North Penn (1) 18-2 6

7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 17-2 7

8. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 20-0 10

9. Easton (11) 18-2 9

10. Central Bucks West (1) 16-4 8

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-6 1

2. Southern Lehigh (11) 20-0 2

3. Hampton (WPIAL) 17-1 3

4. Trinity (WPIAL) 18-2 4

5. Harrisburg (3) 18-3 5

6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-6 7

7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-5 6

8. Springfield-Delco (1) 17-3 8

9. South Fayette (WPIAL) 15-3 NR

10. Greencastle-Antrim (3) 17-3 NR

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 18-2 1

2. Villa Maria (10) 15-4 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 18-2 4

4. Northern Lebanon (3) 20-1 5

5. Greater Nanticoke (2) 17-1 3

6. Montoursville (4) 19-1 6

7. Forest Hills (6) 16-1 9

8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 17-4 7

9. Athens (4) 17-2 8

10. Wyomissing (3) 20-1 NR

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-4 1

2. Dunmore (2) 17-0 2

3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 18-1 3

4. Mount Carmel (4) 19-1 4

5. St. Basil Academy (1) 22-0 5

6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 21-0 6

7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 19-0 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 14-3 8

9. Moniteau (9) 17-2 NR

10. West Shamokin (6) 19-2 NR

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Minersville (11) 20-0 1

2. Bishop McCort (6) 14-2 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 16-2 3

4. Bellwood-Antis (6) 18-2 4

5. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 18-2 6

6. Camp Hill (3) 18-4 5

7. Sayre (4) 19-2 7

8. Coudersport (9) 17-1 8

9. Mahanoy Area (4) 17-2 9

10. Greensburg Central Catholic (WPIAL) 15-4 NR

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 16-0 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 18-1 2

3. Bishop Carroll (6) 15-4 4

4. Jenkintown (1) 16-5 3

5. Linden Hall (3) 18-1 5

6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 14-6 6

7. North Clarion (9) 17-2 7

8. West Greene (WPIAL) 16-3 9

9. Juniata Valley (6) 17-3 NR

10. Halifax (3) 17-3 8

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Bethel Park 6, Pine-Richland 6 (OT)

Armstrong at Butler (n)

Class AA

Plum 2, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)

Bishop Canevin at Mars (n)

Latrobe at Hampton (n)

Class A

Baldwin 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 0

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 4

South Park at Montour (n)

Division II

Ringgold 8, John Marshall 4

Elizabeth Forward at Burrell (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Division II

Meadville at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 8:15 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday's result

Shady Side Academy 74, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51

Girls

Monday's result

Shady Side Academy 95, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66

Wrestling

WPIAL

Nonsection

Plum 40, Hampton 34

PIAA tournament

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday's results

Bethlehem Catholic 54, Cumberland Valley 12

Central Dauphin 40, Downingtown West 21

North Allegheny 73, Carrick 6

Owen J. Roberts 46, Archbishop Wood 21

Class AA

Preliminary round

Monday's results

Harbor Creek 47, Derry 14

Line Mountain 41, Coudersport 21

Northern Lebanon 48, Wilson Area 24

Saegertown 37, Moshannon Valley 21

Wyalusing Valley 34, Bermudian Springs 31

Monday's summary

Class AA

PIAA tournament

Preliminary round

Harbor Creek 47, Derry 14

106 pounds: Joe Gabler (HC) p. Colton McCallen, 1:33

113: Andrew Dalton (HC) d. Kace Sabedra, 7-1

120: Jason Baker (D) t.f. Mike Gabler, 21-5 (5:47)

126: Nick Osterkamp (HC) p. Shawn Broadway, 1:58

132: Mark Sallot (HC) m.d. Onreey Stewart, 15-3

138: Hunter Lewis (HC) p. Trey Weinell, 0:58

145: Dom Jellison (D) d. Riley Plyler, 5-3

152: Jason Bratt (HC) p. Gannon Lenhart, 3:08

160: Shane Watkins (HC) d. Colton Nemcheck, 7-3

170: Zach Cassidy (HC) p. Dillion Kirtland, 3:21

182: Dom DeLuca (D) d. Phil Folmar, 8-5

195: Joe Viscuso (HC) d. Matt Marron, 9-4

220: Noah Wiencek (D) d. Shane Haskins, 8-6

285: Jarod Newara (HC) m.d. Hunter Edmiston, 10-0

*Match started at 170

Thursday's schedule

PIAA tournament

(District-Place) Team name

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 6 p.m.

(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts winner; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)

All matches at 8 p.m.

(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Thursday's schedule

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 2 p.m.

(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.

All matches at 4 p.m.

(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.