Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Highlands boys win 5th straight

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

The Highlands boys basketball team is riding a high degree of momentum heading into the WPIAL 5A playoffs.

The Rams (12-9, 6-4) won their fifth straight game, including four in Section 3, with a 48-20 victory over section champion Gateway (10-10, 8-2) on Tuesday.

Brayden Thimons tallied a double-double for Highlands with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Mitch DeZort added 15 points for the Rams, who held Gateway scoreless in the fourth quarter.

John Paul Kromka led the Gators with nine points.

Gateway finished the game 0 for 15 from 3-point range.

Valley 53, Deer Lakes 51 — Deonte Ross scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Valley rallied in Section 1-4A. Dru Stokes added 11 points for Valley (11-10, 8-4).

Alex Nichols scored 14 points, and Noah Darsie scored 13 for Deer Lakes (10-10, 5-6).

Freeport 60, Derry 54 — The Yellowjackets (15-6, 10-1) held on to their share of the Section 1-4A lead with a win at Derry (6-13, 3-8).

Freeport and Indiana head into Friday's finales tied for the section lead.

Evan Schaffhauser led the Yellowjackets with 23 points, while Kevin Lynch added 11. Conner Watt paced Derry with 17 points.

Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 27 — Max Garda scored a game-high 21 points as Burrell cruised to a Section 3-3A win. Ryan Bargerstock added 15 points for the Bucs (8-13, 7-3).

Maison Bruner scored nine points to lead the Vikings (3-17, 2-8).

Cheswick Christian Academy 68, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 38 — Ben Pollock recorded a triple-double, scoring 21 points to go along with 18 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead Cheswick Christian Academy (17-3, 9-0) to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win.

A.J. Kallquist had 11 points for the Chargers, and Christion Campbell scored 10.

Eden Christian 54, St. Joseph 53 — The playoff-bound Spartans (12-8, 5-5) led 31-8 after the first quarter and 41-22 at halftime, but Eden Christian (11-8, 6-4) used a big second-half rally to grab a victory in Section 3-A play.

Matt Arvay led all St. Joseph scorers with 16 points. Daniel Fábregas added 11, while Jack Farrell and Grant Bendis each contributed 10 points.

Mitchell Kuczynski pulled down nine rebounds for the Spartans.

Jeannette 93, Riverview 56 — Nico Sero scored a game-high 31 points for Riverview (4-15, 0-11) in a Section 1-AA loss.

Mike Pompei had 30 points for Jeannette (11-9, 9-2). Shamus O'Brien scored 11 points for the Raiders.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 50, Western Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 22 — Kathleen Schwartzwelder recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 18 rebounds as Cheswick Christian Academy (11-4, 9-2) won in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play.

Bethany Kosor also recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Men's basketball

Penn State New Kensington 82, Penn State Beaver 72 — Penn State New Kensington shot 46 percent from the field and held Penn State Beaver to 3 of 29 shooting from beyond the arc in a Penn State University Athletic Conference home victory.

Penn State Beaver (9-15, 5-10) shot 35.9 percent from the field for the game.

Jordan Williams scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to help PSNK (7-13, 5-10) establish a 20-point lead at the break. Penn State Beaver got as close as seven points with less than two minutes remaining, but a Javon Turner free throw and two-point baskets by Dorian Broadwater and Kenneth Rouse helped PSNK restore a double-digit lead.

Rouse came off the bench to score 14.

