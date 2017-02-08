A-K Valley athletes of the week: St. Joseph's Grant Bendis, Freeport's Jenna Manke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grant Bendis

School: St. Joseph

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Postseason-bound St. Joseph (12-8, 5-5) will need Bendis' hot hand in the WPIAL Class A basketball postseason. Bendis is in the middle of a five-game run of posting double-digit scoring. He scored 10 points in a 54-53 loss to Section 3-A rival Eden Christian on Monday. The Allegheny Township resident had 25 points in a win over Trinity Christian, 18 against section foe Winchester Thurston and a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double against nonsection Deer Lakes. Bendis also starts at second base for the baseball team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since I was in fourth grade.

How does it feel to return to the postseason after missing out last season?

It's a great feeling knowing that we got back on track this year. We hope to make noise in the postseason, as well.

How many shots do you take on a daily basis?

In practice, probably around 200.

Where do the Spartans need to improve to make a run through the WPIAL Class A bracket?

Eliminating turnovers. We've had some weaknesses throughout the season, and we've (had) some strengths too.

What is this team's identity?

We like to push the ball up the court.

St. Joseph's has had some tough losses this season. Which one would you like back?

Definitely Propel at Propel. They won on a buzzer-beater.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Mitchell Kuczynski.

Where's your favorite part of the court to shoot from?

Top of the key.

What's the best part of your game?

Finishing and taking it hard to the rim.

What part of your game needs the most work?

Defense.

Does this year's team have a motto?

“Believe.”

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Humorous. Intelligent.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and Grayson Allen (Duke).

What is your favorite basketball team, college or pro?

Duke and Golden State Warriors.

Who is your favorite basketball player?

Steph Curry.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Chemistry.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Peanut butter and jelly.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I have Type 1 diabetes. I found out in 2005.

Jenna Manke

School: Freeport

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: The 5-foot-8 Manke has been a force down low for the WPIAL Class 4A playoff-bound Yellowjackets. She leads Freeport (13-8, 8-4) in rebounds and ranks second on the team in total points and points per game (9.8). She has six double-double performances, including a 23-point, 10-rebound outburst against Kiski Area. Manke started at left outside hitter for the WPIAL Class AA champion girls volleyball team. Manke also plans to return to the softball field this spring after a two-year break.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since fifth grade. I just played for Freeport hoops basketball, the elementary league.

After a strong start, why is Freeport struggling a bit down the stretch?

We've had a lot of injuries, and we're not working together as much. I feel that we're going to come back stronger this week.

Freeport rattled off seven consecutive wins; what was going right?

We were shooting well as a team, and we meshed really well.

Freeport has suffered a few close losses this season. Which one hurts the most?

Definitely Knoch. We just couldn't get our shots to fall that night.

How is the team preparing for the upcoming postseason?

We're taking a lot of shots at practice, taking it easy and getting ready for the next week coming up.

With this being your first postseason, what do you expect?

I think it's a step up, and the opponents are getting better and better. We're getting prepared for it.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Haley Graham. She's a sophomore.

Where's your favorite part of the court to shoot from?

Underneath on the blocks.

What's the best part of your game?

Rebounding.

You're not overly tall; what is your secret in the paint?

Boxing out and getting in front of the defender.

What part of your game needs the most work?

Foul shots.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Our coaches keep bringing back the one from last year and that “We have to have the want to win.”

What three words best describe you?

Hard working. Athletic. Outgoing.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Drake, Tim McGraw and Patrick Dempsey.

What is your favorite basketball team, college or pro?

Golden State Warriors.

Who is your favorite basketball player?

Steph Curry.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Turkey and biscuits.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I like to read in my free time.

What was the last book you read?

I'm actually reading one now, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

— William Whalen