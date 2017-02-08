A-K Valley roundup: St. Joseph girls take down Class 6A Butler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Joseph played above its class Wednesday night, and the Spartans showed they could do more than just compete against a bigger school.

Alex Jones scored a team-high 19 points, helping Class A No. 5 St. Joseph pull away for a 62-51 nonsection victory over Class 6A opponent Butler.

Lizzy Celko added 13 points for the Spartans (14-7), who outscored Butler, 35-26, in the second half.

Jenna Kunst scored a game-high 20 points for Butler (10-10).

Kiski Area 60, Clairton 18 — Freshmen Harley Holloway and Hannah Potter combined for 39 points, and sophomore Dara Zelonka posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Kiski Area rolled to a victory in a nonsection game at Clairton (7-14).

Holloway led the Cavaliers (5-16) with 22 points, while Potter added 17. Kiski Area, which snapped a 14-game losing streak, jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Boys basketball

Leechburg 77, Sto-Rox 46 — The Blue Devils jumped out to a 48-18 halftime lead en route to a nonsection victory over Sto-Rox.

Christian Hack scored 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half for Leechburg (8-10), while J.B. Burtick added 15 points. Wyatt Libitzer and Cory Nulph both scored 10 points.

Jamal Smith led Sto-Rox (4-17) with 24 points.