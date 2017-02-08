Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: St. Joseph girls take down Class 6A Butler

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

St. Joseph played above its class Wednesday night, and the Spartans showed they could do more than just compete against a bigger school.

Alex Jones scored a team-high 19 points, helping Class A No. 5 St. Joseph pull away for a 62-51 nonsection victory over Class 6A opponent Butler.

Lizzy Celko added 13 points for the Spartans (14-7), who outscored Butler, 35-26, in the second half.

Jenna Kunst scored a game-high 20 points for Butler (10-10).

Kiski Area 60, Clairton 18 — Freshmen Harley Holloway and Hannah Potter combined for 39 points, and sophomore Dara Zelonka posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Kiski Area rolled to a victory in a nonsection game at Clairton (7-14).

Holloway led the Cavaliers (5-16) with 22 points, while Potter added 17. Kiski Area, which snapped a 14-game losing streak, jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Boys basketball

Leechburg 77, Sto-Rox 46 — The Blue Devils jumped out to a 48-18 halftime lead en route to a nonsection victory over Sto-Rox.

Christian Hack scored 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half for Leechburg (8-10), while J.B. Burtick added 15 points. Wyatt Libitzer and Cory Nulph both scored 10 points.

Jamal Smith led Sto-Rox (4-17) with 24 points.

