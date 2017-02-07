High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 52
Pine-Richland 72, North Hills 71
Section 2
Bethel Park 80, Connellsville 58
Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 67
Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 47
Section 3
Hempfield 58, Penn-Trafford 39
Latrobe 81, Fox Chapel 70
Penn Hills 83, Woodland Hills 68
Plum 60, Norwin 57
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 56
McKeesport 87, Albert Gallatin 48
Trinity 65, West Mifflin 46
Section 2
Knoch 82, Hampton 75
Mars 62, Chartiers Valley 53
Moon 70, West Allegheny 46
Section 3
Armstrong 31, Kiski Area 25
Franklin Regional 69, Greensburg Salem 54
Highlands 48, Gateway 20
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 60, Derry 54
Indiana 79, Mt. Pleasant 43
Valley 53, Deer Lakes 51
Section 2
Beaver Falls 79, Hopewell 51
Central Valley 58, Ambridge 39
New Castle 71, Beaver 53
Quaker Valley 54, Blackhawk 49
Section 3
Belle Vernon 72, Uniontown 44
Elizabeth Forward 66, Keystone Oaks 58
McGuffey 50, South Fayette 45
Waynesburg 60, South Park 59
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 80, Ellwood City 62
Riverside 73, Mohawk 32
Aliquippa at New Brighton (n)
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Avonworth 56
Carlynton 67, Freedom 41
Seton-La Salle 61, Brentwood 43
Section 3
Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 27
Shady Side Academy 55, Steel Valley 50
South Allegheny at East Allegheny (n)
Section 4
Burgettstown 54, Brownsville 44
Charleroi 74, South Side Beaver 62
Washington 75, Beth-Center 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Summit Academy 49
Jeannette 93, Riverview 56
Serra Catholic 62, Springdale 59
Section 2
California 73, Bentworth 39
Chartiers-Houston 88, Jefferson-Morgan 42
Frazier 64, Carmichaels 43
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 85, Laurel 71
Neshannock 79, Northgate 27
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Sto-Rox 49
Sewickley Academy 74, Shenango 43
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 73, Holy Family Academy 27
Union 64, Rochester 51
Vincentian Academy 85, Quigley Catholic 40
Section 2
Geibel 76, Mapletown 40
Monessen 90, Clairton 52
West Greene 53, Avella 30
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 54, St. Joseph 53
Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 53
Winchester Thurston 75, Trinity Christian 54
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian 68, WPSD 39
Fort Cherry 83, Western Beaver 43
Southmoreland 69, Yough 35
Upper St. Clair 75, Shaler 72
District 6
Heritage Conference
Semifinals
Ligonier Valley 57, West Shamokin 43
Saltsburg 71, Purchase Line 49
District 8
City League
Allderdice 56, Perry Traditional Academy 52
Carrick 52, Brashear 45
Obama Academy 59, Westinghouse 50
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Latrobe 57, Fox Chapel 53
Hempfield 42, Penn-Trafford 41 (OT)
Class 2A
Section 3
California 65, Bentworth 14
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 47, Monessen 29
Jefferson-Morgan 46, Mapletown 30
West Greene 75, Avella 28
Nonsection
Aliquippa 46, Union 33
Aquinas Academy 40, Plants and Pillars 18
Cheswick Christian 50, WPSD 22
Franklin Regional 52, Laurel Highlands 25
Gateway 44, Canon-McMillan 35
Penn Hills 73, Woodland Hills 30
Thomas Jefferson 73, Steel Valley 49
East Allegheny 57, Apollo-Ridge 36
District 8
City League
Allderdice 79, Perry Traditional Academy 15
Obama Academy 67, Westinghouse 23
Carrick at Brashear (n)
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 3
Class AA
Hempfield 11, Fox Chapel 1
Division II
Meadville 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Rifle
Tuesday's results
WPIAL team championships
1. Trinity, 800-63x; 2. Woodland Hills, 800-63x; 3. Hempfield, 799-65x; 4. Butler, 798-57x; 5. Waynesburg, 798-56x; 6. McGuffey, 798-53x; 7. West Greene, 795-47x
*Trinity won the tiebreak over Woodland Hills, 900-69x to 899-68x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday's result
Hempfield 96, Franklin Regional 90
Girls
Tuesday's result
Hempfield 94, Franklin Regional 92
Wrestling
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Central Valley 25, Blackhawk 24
Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 24
Thursday's schedule
PIAA tournament
(District-Place) Team name
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 6 p.m.
(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts winner; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)
All matches at 8 p.m.
(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Thursday's schedule
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 2 p.m.
(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.
All matches at 4 p.m.
(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
