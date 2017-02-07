Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2017

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Updated 44 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 52

Pine-Richland 72, North Hills 71

Section 2

Bethel Park 80, Connellsville 58

Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 67

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 47

Section 3

Hempfield 58, Penn-Trafford 39

Latrobe 81, Fox Chapel 70

Penn Hills 83, Woodland Hills 68

Plum 60, Norwin 57

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 56

McKeesport 87, Albert Gallatin 48

Trinity 65, West Mifflin 46

Section 2

Knoch 82, Hampton 75

Mars 62, Chartiers Valley 53

Moon 70, West Allegheny 46

Section 3

Armstrong 31, Kiski Area 25

Franklin Regional 69, Greensburg Salem 54

Highlands 48, Gateway 20

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 60, Derry 54

Indiana 79, Mt. Pleasant 43

Valley 53, Deer Lakes 51

Section 2

Beaver Falls 79, Hopewell 51

Central Valley 58, Ambridge 39

New Castle 71, Beaver 53

Quaker Valley 54, Blackhawk 49

Section 3

Belle Vernon 72, Uniontown 44

Elizabeth Forward 66, Keystone Oaks 58

McGuffey 50, South Fayette 45

Waynesburg 60, South Park 59

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 80, Ellwood City 62

Riverside 73, Mohawk 32

Aliquippa at New Brighton (n)

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Avonworth 56

Carlynton 67, Freedom 41

Seton-La Salle 61, Brentwood 43

Section 3

Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 27

Shady Side Academy 55, Steel Valley 50

South Allegheny at East Allegheny (n)

Section 4

Burgettstown 54, Brownsville 44

Charleroi 74, South Side Beaver 62

Washington 75, Beth-Center 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Summit Academy 49

Jeannette 93, Riverview 56

Serra Catholic 62, Springdale 59

Section 2

California 73, Bentworth 39

Chartiers-Houston 88, Jefferson-Morgan 42

Frazier 64, Carmichaels 43

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 85, Laurel 71

Neshannock 79, Northgate 27

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Sto-Rox 49

Sewickley Academy 74, Shenango 43

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 73, Holy Family Academy 27

Union 64, Rochester 51

Vincentian Academy 85, Quigley Catholic 40

Section 2

Geibel 76, Mapletown 40

Monessen 90, Clairton 52

West Greene 53, Avella 30

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 54, St. Joseph 53

Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 53

Winchester Thurston 75, Trinity Christian 54

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian 68, WPSD 39

Fort Cherry 83, Western Beaver 43

Southmoreland 69, Yough 35

Upper St. Clair 75, Shaler 72

District 6

Heritage Conference

Semifinals

Ligonier Valley 57, West Shamokin 43

Saltsburg 71, Purchase Line 49

District 8

City League

Allderdice 56, Perry Traditional Academy 52

Carrick 52, Brashear 45

Obama Academy 59, Westinghouse 50

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Latrobe 57, Fox Chapel 53

Hempfield 42, Penn-Trafford 41 (OT)

Class 2A

Section 3

California 65, Bentworth 14

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 47, Monessen 29

Jefferson-Morgan 46, Mapletown 30

West Greene 75, Avella 28

Nonsection

Aliquippa 46, Union 33

Aquinas Academy 40, Plants and Pillars 18

Cheswick Christian 50, WPSD 22

Franklin Regional 52, Laurel Highlands 25

Gateway 44, Canon-McMillan 35

Penn Hills 73, Woodland Hills 30

Thomas Jefferson 73, Steel Valley 49

East Allegheny 57, Apollo-Ridge 36

District 8

City League

Allderdice 79, Perry Traditional Academy 15

Obama Academy 67, Westinghouse 23

Carrick at Brashear (n)

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 3

Class AA

Hempfield 11, Fox Chapel 1

Division II

Meadville 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Rifle

Tuesday's results

WPIAL team championships

1. Trinity, 800-63x; 2. Woodland Hills, 800-63x; 3. Hempfield, 799-65x; 4. Butler, 798-57x; 5. Waynesburg, 798-56x; 6. McGuffey, 798-53x; 7. West Greene, 795-47x

*Trinity won the tiebreak over Woodland Hills, 900-69x to 899-68x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday's result

Hempfield 96, Franklin Regional 90

Girls

Tuesday's result

Hempfield 94, Franklin Regional 92

Wrestling

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Valley 25, Blackhawk 24

Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 24

Thursday's schedule

PIAA tournament

(District-Place) Team name

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 6 p.m.

(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts winner; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)

All matches at 8 p.m.

(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Thursday's schedule

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 2 p.m.

(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.

All matches at 4 p.m.

(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

