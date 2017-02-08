Westmoreland athletes of the week: Latrobe's Reed Fenton, Ligonier Valley's Olivia Miller

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reed Fenton

School: Latrobe

Sport: Basketball

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Fenton, who is averaging 12.9 points this season, scored 18 for Latrobe (16-3, 10-3) in a 58-45 win over Plum on Friday. Fenton added 16 points for the Wildcats in a 77-58 win over Hempfield on Jan. 31.

“We know it's going to be tough the rest of the season,” Fenton said. “We need to continue to look ahead. I'm trying to stay focused for rest of the week. We came out ready to play.”

How do you think your game has progressed this season?

I really learned how to play at the varsity level. I knew I was skilled enough to play, but I didn't have the mentality. Jake Biss and Austin Butler complement my game really well.

What does the team needs to work on as the playoffs approach?

We need to come out ready to play. Last week, at halftime the games were close and we pulled away in the second half. We need to come out like we do in the second half. I don't think there are a lot of teams that can play with us.

What is your favorite moment thus far this season?

I would say the win against Hempfield at Hempfield since they are a big rival. We want to get to playoffs and get to states. I have been able to get to know the guys. I know we can do some good things, and I want to appreciate the things we have done so far.

What is your favorite subject?

Chemistry. It's tough, and I like to deal with the scientific stuff. I want to be a dentist when I get older.

What are your thoughts on the Super Bowl?

As a Steelers fan, I hate to see the Patriots win. In the first half, it looked like the Falcons were taking the Patriots down piece by piece. I'm not sure what Bill Belichick said in the locker room at halftime, but it showed a lot about them for not giving up.

Olivia Miller

School: Ligonier Valley

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Miller, who is averaging 19 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists to lead Ligonier Valley (7-14, 5-8) to a 51-17 win over United on Feb. 2. Miller scored 30 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and had five steals in a 57-47 win over Saltsburg on Friday.

“At the beginning of the season, we came out strong, but during the middle of the season we hit a rough stretch. We have won five in the last six games. It's unfortunate we couldn't find it earlier. But it will be nice to go to playoffs,” Miller said.

What are your college plans for next season?

I have applied to many schools. I'm not sure where I want to go. I would love to play basketball. I haven't gotten any offers. I will see what happens.

What is the strongest part of your game?

My ability to drive to the hoop and draw the foul. I have worked on my outside shot, but my driving will always be my strong suit.

What do you prefer, a triple-double or game-winning shot?

I think I would like to get a triple-double because I think I would be doing a lot more for the team. It would also be amazing to hit a game-winning shot.

What is an adjective that best describes you?

Aggressive. I'm an undersized post. I think my constant hustle allows me to battle with others in the post.

What are your thoughts on the Super Bowl?

It just shows anything can happen. Whenever you're losing a game or hit a rough patch, you never want to give up. No one thought the Patriots would come back and win it, but they pulled it out.

— Andrew John