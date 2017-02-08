Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Hampton's Antonio Ionadi, Canon-McMillan's Cheyenne Trest

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton's Antonio Ionadi
Canon-McMillan's Cheyenne Trest

Antonio Ionadi

School: Hampton

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Ionadi scored 33 points in a win last Tuesday before scoring 15 against Butler on Friday. Averaging just over 21 points, the senior has helped lead the Talbots to a 13-8 overall record and a 6-5 mark in Section 2-5A.

What's led to your individual success this year?

I'd definitely have to say a lot of the credit goes to my teammates and coaches, because they've done a really good job to get me in some good spots to succeed, and I'm really thankful for that. But I've also put in a lot of hard work over the summer and just wanted to make sure my senior year was a good one.

Have you enjoyed the opportunity of playing in such a difficult section this year?

I think everyone on the team really likes being in the section just because we're all competitors and we like playing against some of the best competition, but it's definitely been really tough because every single team's really good. If you don't come to play one night you're going to lose. Every game is a battle.

How did you start playing basketball?

I definitely started playing because of my brothers who are a lot older than me. They played, and I just looked up to them and I really fell in love with it because I thought it was a lot of fun.

What's your favorite class?

Honors business calculus, just because the material we're learning is really interesting and I'm in there with a lot of my friends. And our teacher Mr. Bursick's a really cool guy so it all comes together to be my favorite class.

What are your plans for next year?

Next year I'll be able to continue playing basketball at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. I'm really excited.

Cheyenne Trest

School: Canon-McMillan

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Trest scored 25 points in a win over Baldwin on Monday. Trest and Canon-McMillan are in fourth place in Section 3-6A with a 4-5 record. Averaging just over 15 points, she will continue her basketball career next season at Seton Hill University.

What's led to your success on the court this year?

As a senior, I came in with a lot of confidence trying to lead my team, because we definitely have a lot of younger players. Especially recently, we just lost our senior point guard Kierra King to an ACL, so really just coming out with a lot of confidence trying to lead everyone else.

What will it take for your team to advance to the playoffs?

We're playing a lot better offensively, so I think we just need to pick it up defensively, and we'll definitely be fine for the playoffs.

You're also a state champion soccer player. Do any of those skills translate over to basketball?

Definitely my anticipation would transfer. I love to anticipate in soccer, so I guess that makes the speed of the game faster in basketball for me, as well.

What are your hobbies off the court?

I like shopping; that's probably my favorite hobby. I'm really into clothes.

What's your favorite class?

AP calculus, and that is probably the hardest class, but it's one of my favorites because I'm really into math.

— Alex Oltmanns

