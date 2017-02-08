Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 8, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 58, Central Catholic 43

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 75, Montour 72

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 67

Nonsection

Carlynton 57, Burgettstown 43

Clairton 74, Thomas Jefferson 59

Connellsville 80, Uniontown 70

Leechburg 77, Sto-Rox 46

Shenango 52, Sharpsville 42

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Cheswick Christian at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Blackhawk 71, Moon 45

Cornell 64, Shenango 31

Keystone Oaks 61, Beth-Center 24

Kiski Area 60, Clairton 18

Mohawk 51, Quigley Catholic 38

Oakland Catholic 52, Plum 23

Penn-Trafford 45, Seneca Valley 33

Serra Catholic 44, Sewickley Academy 38

St. Joseph 62, Butler 51

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 8 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

North Allegheny 7, Knoch 0

North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2

Girls

Wednesday's results

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

North Allegheny 5, Knoch 2

North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Armstrong, 9 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Penn-Trafford at Moon, 9 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Gateway at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Serra Catholic, 6:15 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.

Division II

Central Valley at Greensburg Catholic, 9:15 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Trinity at Carrick, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward 36, Baldwin 24

Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28

Peters Township 39, Mt. Lebanon 28

Wednesday's summary

Nonsection

Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28

106: Jason Geyer (SV) wbf.

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) wbf.

120: Vincent Distefanis (H) d. Louis Newell, 8-4

126: Jared Brean (H) t.f. Gavin Jackman, 19-4 (5:10) 132: Nick Montalbano (SV) p. Tyler Williams, 4:23

138: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Drew Vlasnik, 1:30

145: Jarod Verkleeren (H) t.f. Alex Fischer, 23-8

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) m.d. Hunter Vokes, 10-2

160: Ty Gross (SV) p. Tommy Abraham, 3:13

170: Colin Choby (H) p. Gavin Funovits, 5:30

182: Dallyn Wood (H) m.d. Casey Becker, 10-2

195: Drake Church (SV) m.d. Otto Speal, 8-0

220: no match

285: Dante Santelli (SV) wbf.

Thursday's schedule

PIAA tournament

(District-Place) Team name

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 6 p.m.

(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)

All matches at 8 p.m.

(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Thursday's schedule

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 2 p.m.

(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.

All matches at 4 p.m.

(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.