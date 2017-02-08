High school scores, schedules for Feb. 8, 2017
Updated 42 minutes ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 58, Central Catholic 43
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 75, Montour 72
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 67
Nonsection
Carlynton 57, Burgettstown 43
Clairton 74, Thomas Jefferson 59
Connellsville 80, Uniontown 70
Leechburg 77, Sto-Rox 46
Shenango 52, Sharpsville 42
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Cheswick Christian at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Blackhawk 71, Moon 45
Cornell 64, Shenango 31
Keystone Oaks 61, Beth-Center 24
Kiski Area 60, Clairton 18
Mohawk 51, Quigley Catholic 38
Oakland Catholic 52, Plum 23
Penn-Trafford 45, Seneca Valley 33
Serra Catholic 44, Sewickley Academy 38
St. Joseph 62, Butler 51
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 8 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Butler 7, Shaler 0
Greensburg Salem 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Hempfield 7, Yough 0
North Allegheny 7, Knoch 0
North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2
Girls
Wednesday's results
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Butler 7, Shaler 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Hempfield 7, Yough 0
North Allegheny 5, Knoch 2
North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Armstrong, 9 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Penn-Trafford at Moon, 9 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Gateway at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Serra Catholic, 6:15 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.
Division II
Central Valley at Greensburg Catholic, 9:15 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Trinity at Carrick, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward 36, Baldwin 24
Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28
Peters Township 39, Mt. Lebanon 28
Wednesday's summary
Nonsection
Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28
106: Jason Geyer (SV) wbf.
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) wbf.
120: Vincent Distefanis (H) d. Louis Newell, 8-4
126: Jared Brean (H) t.f. Gavin Jackman, 19-4 (5:10) 132: Nick Montalbano (SV) p. Tyler Williams, 4:23
138: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Drew Vlasnik, 1:30
145: Jarod Verkleeren (H) t.f. Alex Fischer, 23-8
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) m.d. Hunter Vokes, 10-2
160: Ty Gross (SV) p. Tommy Abraham, 3:13
170: Colin Choby (H) p. Gavin Funovits, 5:30
182: Dallyn Wood (H) m.d. Casey Becker, 10-2
195: Drake Church (SV) m.d. Otto Speal, 8-0
220: no match
285: Dante Santelli (SV) wbf.
Thursday's schedule
PIAA tournament
(District-Place) Team name
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 6 p.m.
(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)
All matches at 8 p.m.
(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Thursday's schedule
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
All matches at 2 p.m.
(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.
All matches at 4 p.m.
(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek
Friday's schedule
Quarterfinals and semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Finals, 1 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.