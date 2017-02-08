High school scores, schedules for Feb. 8, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 58, Central Catholic 43

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 75, Montour 72

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 67

Nonsection

Carlynton 57, Burgettstown 43

Clairton 74, Thomas Jefferson 59

Connellsville 80, Uniontown 70

Leechburg 77, Sto-Rox 46

Shenango 52, Sharpsville 42

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Cheswick Christian at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Blackhawk 71, Moon 45

Cornell 64, Shenango 31

Keystone Oaks 61, Beth-Center 24

Kiski Area 60, Clairton 18

Mohawk 51, Quigley Catholic 38

Oakland Catholic 52, Plum 23

Penn-Trafford 45, Seneca Valley 33

Serra Catholic 44, Sewickley Academy 38

St. Joseph 62, Butler 51

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 8 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

North Allegheny 7, Knoch 0

North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2

Girls

Wednesday's results

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

North Allegheny 5, Knoch 2

North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Armstrong, 9 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Penn-Trafford at Moon, 9 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Gateway at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Serra Catholic, 6:15 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.

Division II

Central Valley at Greensburg Catholic, 9:15 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Trinity at Carrick, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward 36, Baldwin 24

Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28

Peters Township 39, Mt. Lebanon 28

Wednesday's summary

Nonsection

Hempfield 39, Seneca Valley 28

106: Jason Geyer (SV) wbf.

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) wbf.

120: Vincent Distefanis (H) d. Louis Newell, 8-4

126: Jared Brean (H) t.f. Gavin Jackman, 19-4 (5:10) 132: Nick Montalbano (SV) p. Tyler Williams, 4:23

138: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Drew Vlasnik, 1:30

145: Jarod Verkleeren (H) t.f. Alex Fischer, 23-8

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) m.d. Hunter Vokes, 10-2

160: Ty Gross (SV) p. Tommy Abraham, 3:13

170: Colin Choby (H) p. Gavin Funovits, 5:30

182: Dallyn Wood (H) m.d. Casey Becker, 10-2

195: Drake Church (SV) m.d. Otto Speal, 8-0

220: no match

285: Dante Santelli (SV) wbf.

Thursday's schedule

PIAA tournament

(District-Place) Team name

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 6 p.m.

(1-1) Council Rock South (15-0) vs. (7-2) Canon-McMillan (11-2); (10-1) Erie Cathedral Prep (18-3) vs. (9-1) DuBois (10-3); (11-1) Nazareth (15-1) vs. (1-3) Owen J. Roberts; (2-1) Hazleton vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff (20-1)

All matches at 8 p.m.

(7-1) Kiski Area (19-0) vs. (3-3) Central Dauphin; (6-1) Central Mountain (12-0) vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (12-1) Father Judge vs. (7-3) North Allegheny; (3-1) Exeter Township (22-1) vs. (1-2) Boyertown (20-2)

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Thursday's schedule

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

All matches at 2 p.m.

(7-1) Burrell (12-5) vs. (4-2) Line Mountain; (11-1) Saucon Valley (21-0) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (6-1) Huntingdon(15-1) vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley; (10-1) Reynolds (19-0) vs. (2-1) Honesdale.

All matches at 4 p.m.

(3-1) Bishop McDevitt (14-0) vs. (10-3) Saegertown; (5-1) Chestnut Ridge (11-2) vs. (7-2) Freedom (14-4); (9-1) Brookville (19-1) vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon; (4-1) Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek

Friday's schedule

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Finals, 1 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.