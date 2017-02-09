Hempfield's Miller captures WPIAL individual rifle title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In her debut appearance at the WPIAL individual rifle championships as a sophomore, Hempfield's Jessica Miller shot well by normal standards, finishing tied for seventh to qualify for states. But something bothered her about her showing.

“I didn't like the fact that I had to lose,” Miller said. “So I just wanted to come here, win, and let everybody else fight for second.”

In her return appearance at individuals Thursday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club, her second time there this week after the team tournament Tuesday, that is what exactly what she did. Though it was probably closer than she desired.

Miller placed first out of 79 entrants, shooting a 200 with 19 X's and five center shots. Her totals tied Aleah Atkinson of Woodland Hills, but Miller won because her second-target totals —10 X's and three center shots — beat Atkinson's nine and two from that round. It was a reversal of how they opened the day.

“I knew I dropped a zero on my first target, and if I didn't shoot all x's from there, I knew I wasn't going to win,” Miller said.

Sophomore Kayla Brownfield came in sixth with totals of 200, 18 X's and one center shot. She was the only other Spartan to qualify for states.

Miller's gold medal showing is Hempfield's first individual WPIAL rifle title since Abbie Bache won in 2013. It is the Spartans' third WPIAL individual rifle title since 1998.

Miller's older sister, Keegan, placed 15th — missing out on states by one place — as a senior in 2014; fifth as a junior; third as a sophomore; and 15th as a freshman.

Tom Miller is a coach of Hempfield's rifle team and father to Jordan and Keegan. He said maturity and confidence were the differences for his younger daughter this year, saying that she's had the necessary ability to win for a couple years now.

“This is a very difficult place to win because there are so many good shooters that come here,” Tom Miller said. “It's pretty exciting.”

Jordan Miller battled a severe chest cold the past few days, according to her dad, but he believed the illness would help her perform better, contrary to popular belief.

“If you're going to come here and spend the (close to six hours) not feeling well, you might as well do the very best you can,” he said. “That's what I told her this morning, and we capitalized on that. It's pretty exciting.”

The elder Miller said he probably is harder on his daughters than the other shooters, pressuring them to get to this stage, and he's proud of both of them.

“I push them, and I push them really hard, Miller said. “She's got one more year to go.”

Jordan has handled her dad's added attention better as she's aged, he said.

“She understands that I'm just trying to elevate her to where I think she's capable of,” Miller said. “And today she got to where she needed to be.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.