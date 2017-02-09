Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Deer Lakes girls basketball ekes out win over Highlands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer Lakes controlled the lead early in the second half of its section finale against Highlands, but the Lancers nearly lost their advantage.

Anna Solomon scored a game-high 20 points, and playoff-bound Deer Lakes staved off a fourth-quarter comeback to post a 48-45 victory over the host Golden Rams in a Section 1-4A game Thursday night.

The Lancers (8-12, 7-5) led by 14 points in the third quarter but saw that advantage dwindle to two as Highlands mounted a furious rally in its season finale. Brooke Kopinski added 11 points for Deer Lakes.

Nicole Boda scored 17 points, and Ashlyn Jonczak added 13 for Highlands (7-15, 4-8).

Riverview 56, Springdale 18 — Riverview shut out Springdale, 22-0, in the second quarter and held a 30-7 lead at halftime in a Section 2-AA win. Sydney McDonaugh led the Raiders (9-12, 6-8) with 14 points. Dez Smith had 12 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, for Springdale (0-16, 0-14).

St. Joseph 74, Quigley Catholic 63 — Lizzy Celko scored 34 points, one off her career high, as No. 5 St. Joseph closed the regular season by overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to pick up the nonsection victory over fellow Class A playoff team Quigley Catholic (15-7). Alex Jones added 15 points, and Gia Angelo added 10 for St. Joseph (15-7).

Burrell 66, Valley 21 — Eliza Ozwalt led a trio of Burrell players in double figures with a game-high 25 points in a Section 1-4A victory at Valley (1-18, 0-12). Brooke Smith had 16 points for the Bucs (8-13, 7-5), and Brittany Dunn added 13 points. Auveonna Perkins led Valley with six points.

Portersville Christian 47, Cheswick Christian 34 — Despite Kathleen Swartzwelder's 15-point, 18-rebound effort, the Chargers (11-5) dropped a nondivision game against Portersville Christian. Bethany Kosor added 12 points for Cheswick, which trailed 39-17 after three quarters.

Boys basketball

Portersville Christian 55, Cheswick Christian Academy 34 — Ben Pollock finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds, but Cheswick Christian (17-4) fell in a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference game.

Hockey

Freeport 5, Gateway 2 — Rob Reichenbaugh recorded a hat trick and had two assists on senior night to lead Freeport (8-8) to a PIHL Class A Eastern Conference victory over Gateway (0-15-1). Reichenbaugh scored a short-handed goal in the first, a power-play tally in the second and an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third. Tanner Hill and Alex Colflesh also scored for Freeport. Ben Drzemiecki had two assists. Greg Smith and Morgan Penn split time in goal, combining for 29 saves.