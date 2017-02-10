A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area earns tie with Westmont Hilltop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area hockey had a short bench Friday night, but the Cavaliers overcame the lack of depth to halt a four-game losing streak.

With just 10 skaters dressed, Kiski Area earned a 3-3 tie against Westmont Hilltop in a PIHL Class A game at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

Austin LaPiana scored a pair of goals for Kiski (10-6-1), and goalie Alexander Ferraro made 30 saves. Nicholas Wallace and LaPiana scored goals two minutes apart in the second period to give Kiski a 3-2 lead, but Nathan Shorto answered for Westmont Hilltop (8-6-1) with less than two minutes remaining in the second.

Evan Cooper and Nicholas Hurley added assists for the Cavaliers. Gunnar Hockenberry had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop.

Boys basketball

Connellsville 58, Kiski Area 42 — Ryne Wallace scored a team-high 13 points for Kiski Area (10-10) in a nonsection loss at Class 6A Connellsville (9-13). Seth Younkin had 26 points for the Falcons. Josh Maher added 14 points and Alek Detwiler scored 11.

Clairton 82, St. Joseph 57 — The Spartans trailed 38-24 at halftime and struggled to get back into the game in the second half, falling to Clairton in a nonsection matchup between two Class A playoff teams. Grant Bendis led St. Joseph (12-9) with 18 points. Daniel Fábregas scored 15 and Jack Farrell chipped in with 10 for the Spartans. Koran Boyd led Clairton (16-5) with a game-high 23.

Girls basketball

Winchester Thurston 73, Leechburg 34 — Leechburg led by three at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 58-16 over the final three quarters in a nonsection loss at Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (18-0). Mikayla Lovelace had 15 points for the Blue Devils (13-9). Ayanna Townson had 30 points, and Gia Thorpe scored 19 for Winchester Thurston.