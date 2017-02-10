Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area earns tie with Westmont Hilltop

Staff Reports | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Kiski Area hockey had a short bench Friday night, but the Cavaliers overcame the lack of depth to halt a four-game losing streak.

With just 10 skaters dressed, Kiski Area earned a 3-3 tie against Westmont Hilltop in a PIHL Class A game at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

Austin LaPiana scored a pair of goals for Kiski (10-6-1), and goalie Alexander Ferraro made 30 saves. Nicholas Wallace and LaPiana scored goals two minutes apart in the second period to give Kiski a 3-2 lead, but Nathan Shorto answered for Westmont Hilltop (8-6-1) with less than two minutes remaining in the second.

Evan Cooper and Nicholas Hurley added assists for the Cavaliers. Gunnar Hockenberry had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop.

Boys basketball

Connellsville 58, Kiski Area 42 — Ryne Wallace scored a team-high 13 points for Kiski Area (10-10) in a nonsection loss at Class 6A Connellsville (9-13). Seth Younkin had 26 points for the Falcons. Josh Maher added 14 points and Alek Detwiler scored 11.

Clairton 82, St. Joseph 57 — The Spartans trailed 38-24 at halftime and struggled to get back into the game in the second half, falling to Clairton in a nonsection matchup between two Class A playoff teams. Grant Bendis led St. Joseph (12-9) with 18 points. Daniel Fábregas scored 15 and Jack Farrell chipped in with 10 for the Spartans. Koran Boyd led Clairton (16-5) with a game-high 23.

Girls basketball

Winchester Thurston 73, Leechburg 34 — Leechburg led by three at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 58-16 over the final three quarters in a nonsection loss at Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (18-0). Mikayla Lovelace had 15 points for the Blue Devils (13-9). Ayanna Townson had 30 points, and Gia Thorpe scored 19 for Winchester Thurston.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.